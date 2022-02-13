Sheffield Steelers 5-2 Manchester Storm

The result maintained their position two points clear at the top of the EIHL table.

Marco Vallerand's three points were key to Sheffield, while coach Aaron Fox said he was pleased that there had been five different scorers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm outshot Steelers 41-35, but their coach Ryan Finnerty was exasperated by "poor decision-making" by his men.

Saturday night's game was a mere 71 seconds when Vallerand put Sheffield ahead, a power-play effort worked by John Armstrong and Kevin Schulze.

But there was no sitting on the laurels.

Within a minute Storm were level, through American winger Jared Vanwormer.

John Armstrong.

If goals were your bag, you were getting your moneys worth.

At 04:08, Justin Hodgman found his third goal in four games, getting the timing of his arrival into a shooting lane just right to.

It represented his best scoring sequence so far for Steelers.

Manchester needed to keep the door shut for the rest of the first period - and while they silenced the big guns they couldn't stop Tommaso Traversa scoring his fifth goal in orange colours at 18:29.

Sheffield Steelers head coach Aaron Fox.

If the North West side had any hopes of getting anything out of the game, the next goal had to be their's.

Instead though, it went to Vojtech Polák; he gave Sheffield a 4-1 advantage, an easy tap-in, after a smart pass from Martin Látal.

While Dallas Ehrhardt reduced Storm's deficit, the period ended on a high for the majority of the 7,382 fans, as a defenceman joined in the offensive fun, Kevin Schulze making it 5-2.

Goalie Barry Brust was awarded an assist.

Steelers chalked up their 12th straight home win with a 5-2 victory over Manchester Storm.