Sheffield Steelers 4 Guildford Flames 1: Luck finally comes Vallerand's way as Steelers storm to win
Marc-Olivier Vallerand found his scoring touch just at the right time tonight.
The Sheffield Steelers' forward had been having "puck luck" issues recently.
But his power play strike with eight minutes to go - followed by a second five minutes later - sealed a 4-1-win over Guildford Flames tonight, their fourth consecutive domestic win.
Steelers had been in for an early jolt though.
After just three minutes, left winger Ian Watters, fired home after an accurate pass from John Dunbar .
Flames thought they might have got another one, when the goal light flicked on, and they had certainly posed some questions of goaltender Tomas Duba and his defence.
But the game was all square again 11 minutes later, when top-scorer John Armstrong just beat Travis Fullerton to a loose puck, assists going to Tanner Eberle and Ben O'Connor.
Martin St. Pierre tried to rally the home troops on his line with Marc-Olivier Vallerand and Anthony DeLuca.
Watters was called for successive minor penalties as Sheffield tried to exploit the man-advantage.
But Flames' net stayed intact until the 33rd minute when Robert Dowd's tenacity won the puck, with Brendan Connolly cashing in on a gap near goal to shoot low.
After a middle period of seven penalties, four against the visitors, Sheffield had a 2-1 lead.
Connolly and Lemtyugov ramped up the offensive pressure after the second interval at Sheffield Arena.
With 12 minutes remaining an Eric Meland holding minor, put Sheffield on the back-foot, but the penalty killers did enough to keep their side in front.
The action switched to the other end as Corbin Baldwin went for cross-checking at 51:28.
This time the Power Play was executed, with Vallerand making it 3-1, courtesy of a Lemtyugov assist.
The Arena crowd were almost as pleased to see Dowd get the better of Brett Ferguson in a punch-up.
Vallerand topped a great night for him with his second at 56;55.
Steelers are at home again tomorrow night, against Glasgow Clan.