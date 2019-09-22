Sheffield Steelers 3 Glasgow Clan 4: Returning heroes help Clan edge to victory

Anthony DeLuca scores against Glasgow. Photo: Hayley Roberts

The winger and the bench boss presided over a super-competitive 4-3 win by Glasgow Clan.

It was a weekend-wrecker for thousands of Arena fans, who adored both men in their time in Sheffield.

Steelers had trailed 0-4 at the half-way point and just fell short of climbing the mountain.

They'd lost the game in the opening period, one which had seen a shocking collection of Steeler errors, both individually and collectively.

Glasgow punished each ruthlessly, planting three goals past goalie Tomas Duba, who was then taken off, as well as another one past his replacement, Pavel Kantor.

There had been no suggestion of such an early imbalance on the scoresheet in the early exchanges, although the creative combination of Travis Erhardt, at the back, and Chad Rau at front posed a threat against the home side.

Clan had a stroke of luck to take the lead, Nolan Laporte seemed to have nowhere to go at the side of the net, yet still hit a post, the rebound falling for Rau to pot into an empty net, at 9.13.

Mathieu Roy returns to Sheffield with Clan. Photo: Hayley Roberts

Ben O'Connor then lost his grip on a play and Rasmus Bjerrum fired high over Duba's left shoulder.

Steelers' d-zone coverage was all at sea at 13;56 when Clan exploited a gap between Sheffield's lines and Bjerrum got his second.

Former Steelers' legend Roy, a scorer in Clan's 6-2 win at Cardiff Devils on Saturday, had fired just over the bar, but Clan weren't finished, with Matt Stanisz scoring on the power play for Glasgow.

Desperate hockey was required - but with that comes some wrong decisions, and some Steelers skaters tried too hard, holding on too the puck too long.

Tanner Eberle tried to rev his team-mates up, aggressively forechecking and looking for openings.

The Scots didn't need to attack - although Chad fanned on a clear chance when they did forage forward.

Eventually, Clan were caught: Anthony DeLuca breaking away and showing the composure others had needed, to prod the puck home, at 31:51.

Sheffield then threw all their resources forward, continually probing the away defence and testing the on-form Patrick Killeen in goal.

The swarm of attacks paid off with a second for DeLuca at 47:54. And Dowd ensured it would be a cliff-hanger with a goal at 58;41 which survived video review.

While Sheffield had done all they could to reverse a 0-4 game, it was not enough.