Sheffield Steelers 1 Cardiff Devils 3 - Steelers start season with defeat

Sheffield were chasing the game for most of the evening and need to improve their offensive performance in their second EIHL match, at Guildford Flames on Sunday.

The first goal on home ice this Elite League season came from the visitors, Sam Duggan roofing the puck unassisted, on four minutes.

It was a full blooded contest but while Sheffield upped their tempo they didn't create many clear-cut chances.

A similar story unfolded in the middle period.

Duggan assisted on a Joshua Brittain goal to widen the Welsh advantage.

Steelers revved up again, Robert Dowd striking the pipework and Evan Mosey being denied by Ben Bowns on a breakaway.

At 26 minutes, Aaron Fox's men seemed back in it with Adam Raška, scoring.

Sheffield Steelers' Matt Greenfield is beaten by Cardiff Devils' Sam Duggan

Cardiff fans had been baiting former player Brandon McNally, so it was pleasing for the Sheffield winger to be awarded an assist.

But a shot from the high slot delivered Duggan his third point of the night and a 3-1 lead for Cardiff.

Sheffield needed to find some accuracy after struggling to score in the previous two exhibition games.

They weren't helped when Matt Petgrave took a two minute penalty for High Sticking and the offence misfired on a 52nd minute power play.

The evening will remain in the memory of fans for the pre-match tribute to the Queen, rather than the match itself.