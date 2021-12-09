Sheffield Steeler Vojtech Polák reveals his only NHL regret

The centre has previously played in a dizzying amount of leagues and for a varying array of teams over the past 18 years.

Some of his experiences have been life-affirming - others turned out not quite what he'd hoped for.

But now the 36-year-old and his family are enjoying life in South Yorkshire and he is the latest native of the Czech Republic to find a kinship here.

Polák's biggest break was forcing his way into the Dallas Stars team, although he feels he could have had a longer spell at the NHL giants, Dallas Stars.

More recently he has been playing in Romania, an experience he doesn't care to share details of.

But, for now, the forward is thoroughly enjoying life here and wants to help Sheffield achieve their trophy goals.

"I had heard a lot of good stuff about the team, the organisation and the hockey, it is a nice crowd and I am enjoying it," he said.

"I am getting back into it because I didn't practice for a couple of days and I didn't play a game for one and a half weeks.

"I am just excited and happy."

At the height of his career, Polák was playing alongside the likes of Mike Modano, Sergei Zubov, Bill Guerin and Jason Arnott at Dallas.

"That is a great memory, I was very young, 22-23, I played with the biggest stars in the NHL, you learn from it, it was great stuff," he said.

"I am not a guy looking too much to the past, but this is a great memory for me.

"If I put the clock back, I got over it, but it took me a little bit to get over it, because I was doing pretty good, I was wishing for more chances, but that is life; you need to get luck.

"I have got a beautiful family, friends so I could not be more happy."

On the Steelers' roster, he has joined Czech speed king Martin Látal, who he says he has played against previously and played alongside Martin's brother Jan, currently playing for ECDC Memmingen in Germany.

Polák's contribution in his first weekend for Steelers was described as "awesome" by coach Aaron Fox.

"I have played only two games, it is pretty challenging, I would say. There are some battles there, but it is nice, and we have unbelievable fans."

Polák is no longer the latest newcomer to the Sheffield side. The EIHL club snapped up Italian Tommaso Traversa, midweek.

Both are due to play against Coventry Blaze this weekend.

Coventry pulled off a 3-2 home win against Belfast on Wednesday, in the Challenge Cup.

They are seventh in the league table, after collecting a point-a-game average over 11 matches, so far.