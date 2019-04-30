Sheffield Steeler Robert Dowd relishes GB’s quest to take on the world’s best

Robert Dowd has signalled that Great Britain will be no push-overs in the World Championships in Slovakia.

The Sheffield Steelers winger said the team would stick up for each other in conflicts with some of the best players in the game.

Dowd rated Canada as the most difficult opponent in a group which includes Germany, Denmark, USA, Finland, Slovakia and France in Kosice. But he said it was not a daunting challenge.

"There is no easy opponent in that group there is a lot of talented players on all those teams” he said. "The tournament is full of superstars, so every game you play you are going to play against some superstar from the NHL it’s just exciting.

"All the lads are very excited to see how we match up against the top in the world, it's a once-in-a-lifetime thing to go there and we are not going there to take part we want to make some wins."

GB lost 5-2 in a friendly against KHL team Torpedo last Sunday and Dowd got involved in some goalmouth rough-stuff when team-mate Ben Lake was targeted.

Robert Dowd gets stuck in for GB

"The guy would not let go (of Lake) we are all protecting each other out there" he said.

The forward said GB had learned a lesson after a lapse of concentration in the middle period of that defeat.

"We started strongly but we fell off in the second and obviously talented teams take advantage.

"We finished how we would have liked to have played the whole game.

"It is a lesson learned going into these games you cannot take a period off.”