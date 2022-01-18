Sheffield Steeler Brendan Connolly takes injury blow on the chin

It has taken weeks to organise an operation and that means the forward will suffer the added heartbreak of being absent from one of the world's biggest stages.

Connolly injured his knee (ACL) during a Continental Cup game against Aalborg in November. Post-operation, he's been told his recovery time will be up to nine months.

"That's put me out of the Worlds, so all I can do is try to get back healthy and be ready to go for next season," said the player.

Connolly had initially hoped to represent Britain, in May.

"The Worlds are important to me" he said. "To be able to play at the top flight in Finland was something I was looking forward to.

"I have a long road ahead of me. But it's something I have done before.

"I injured my MCL (playing for Glasgow Clan in 2019) and that kept me out of the Worlds then.

"It is one of those things. When you've played long enough, you know injuries can come at any point so you just have to deal with them.

"Liam Kirk suffered the same issue as me (the Maltby ace hurt playing for Tucson Roadrunners.) I've talked to him about the recovery process.

"My injury happened later than his, he's already had his surgery, so after chatting with him and the doctor here I realised there was no way I could come back in four months.

"The only way I could play is if I didn't have surgery and just played with a brace, which I didn't think was really a possibility."

Disagreeable moment for Brendan Connolly.

Canada-born Connolly said playing for his adopted country is a special experience.

"The competition is the best in the world - any player wants to play in it. To be able to represent a country last year and see the passion that the guys play with, and the intensity and the will, you just get excited for it."

The 36-year-old will be keeping an eye on Steelers' expected passage through to the Challenge Cup semi finals.

Sheffield travel to Fife Flyers tomorrow taking with them a 5-1 first leg advantage.

Liam Kirk, GB team-mate of Brendan Connolly.

Coach Aaron Fox knows the first goal will be hugely important.

"When you're four up, with three periods to play, you don't want to give them life early in the game" he said.

"We want to get off to a good start and try to put as much doubt in their mind as we can."

There will be no change in the way Sheffield play - they will go to Kirkcaldy to win, he says.