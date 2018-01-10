Sheffield Steeldogs riding high

Sheffield Steeldogs have extended their lead at the top of the league.

They demolished Deeside 14-2 and put in a disciplined and clinical performance to beat Solway 3-0.

With title rivals Telford and Hull playing cup fixtures, Sheffield extended their advantage over both. Whilst both Tigers and Pirates have games in hand on the Steeldogs, Ben Morgan’s team would still be in 1st place if they won them.

Next up for the Steeldogs is a cup game against Jason Hewitt’s Hull on Friday. The Pirates are the only team they haven’t beaten this season – and in a competition that they no longer control their own destiny in.

However assistant captain Tim Smith has no doubts to the team’s commitment to the game; “Look, when we play Hull we want to beat them, even if we played them at tiddlywinks we would want to win!

“Credit to both clubs, this rivalry grows and grows every season; the games get bigger and bigger. These are the games we look out for - and they are the ones we will remember in 10-15 years when have hung up our skates”.

The Dogs only managed 3 goals in the previous two games against Hull, with net minder Adam Long saving 97 out of 100 shots, so defenceman Smith knows that the Steeldogs will need to be more clinical if they are going to win and break The Pirates winning run in these fixtures; "I think we’re playing the right way against Hull we just need to bear down in front of goal and get the puck in the net.

"We’ve missed some grade A opportunities but Long has played well and sometimes you run into a hot goalie.

“As a unit we are quietly confident we can take something from it, get a positive result. We take things a game at a time and with more big matches to come, this is a chance to change the momentum".