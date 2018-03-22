Sheffield Steeldogs home in four four titles

The 2017/18 season has already been the most successful in the eight year history of the Sheffield Steeldogs.

They have been crowned league champions and are in the NIHL National Cup Final.

And this weekend they are looking to take a step closer to two more titles.

The Solihull Barons stand in their way in the playoff semi-finals and if the Dogs progress they know they will make the club’s second ever trip to the Final Four weekend in Coventry.

They would also have the chance to add the Northern Playoff title over the Easter weekend playing either Telford or Hull.

Forward James Spurr isn’t looking that far ahead.

“For some of the younger guys there might be a danger getting distracted by what might be happening a week or two away but I think Morgs does a good job of keeping us focused, not looking any further ahead than the next game" he said.

"That was how we approached the league and it worked. Whoever we play, we look to turn up and put in the same effort each and every night, to get the job done.”

The semi-final first leg will be played in Solihull; an old rink that is very different to iceSheffield.

Spurr is confident that his team mates are ready for the challenge; “It’s a very place tough place to play, you get odd bounces, there’s no plexi but we know what we need to do, how to deal with the poor ice.

"We know the plan and having won down there before, we know that we can do it. The Barons are a good side and they will be a tough, hardworking opponent – not an easy game at all”.

In the final weeks of a long season most hockey players are battered, bruised and playing through an injury but Spurr knows the Steeldogs won’t let such things get in their way; “We’ve come so far this season, we will just keep on going. We will go out every shift, work hard and stick to what Morg’s tells us and look to add to the league success – we can rest over the summer!”

Steeldogs play the Barons at iceSheffield on Sunday, in a 5:30 face-off.