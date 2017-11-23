Sheffield Steeldogs bringing through the next generation of ice hockey stars

Sheffield Steeldogs remain top of the league having seen off the challenge of the Whitley Warriors.

A sixth win in a row was very welcome and it showed the club's commitment to developing young talent, giving regular shifts to eight skaters aged 21 or below.

A line made up of Aaron Jepson (16), Brady Doxey (17), Joe Cross (20), Tom Relf (19), Tom Barry (20) was seen on the ice - backed by ‘veteran’ net minder Brandon Stones, who at 24 pushed the average age up over 19!

For player/coach Ben Morgan (the old man of the team at 30) the focus on developing the next generation is vital.

He said: “Giving the young lads a chance to progress was one of the main targets that we set at the start of the season.

"It’s great for us to give the boys their shifts on the ice and the NIHL is very much a league about giving younger players the chance to develop. Hopefully the gap between the NIHL and Elite won’t be too big a step for guys to make.

“For the Steeldogs it’s about giving the time and opportunity, getting the lads out there on the ice and competing.

"Last weekend was a perfect for me to do that. We have been including the young Steeldogs all season and it was refreshing for me to be able to run four lines”.

The rookie coach has been pleased with contribution that the younger players have made; “I’m very impressed with our players because they are giving me everything I’ve asked for them whether it’s on training nights or in game play - that’s from the oldest to the youngest on the team, I can’t fault them.

“Tom Barry had a good weekend; he made a contribution on the ice and the scoreboard. Jepson and Doxey are a similar age, a similar standard and have bags of potential between them. It’s been great adding Brady to the line-up as he’s one of our prospects who normally plays for the Sutton Sting.

“We are developing a good working relationship with Sutton. We are able to use Doxey when they don’t have a game and in return a couple of our players have played for them - it’s a two way thing.

"We are trying to benefit both clubs. I’ve known Simon Butterworth (Sting’s coach) a long time and we are trying to help out the players with ice time to aid their development and the Whitley game showed how well that is working”.

The focus turns to cup action on Saturday when the Dogs take on Peterborough in the National Cup.

The puck drops at 7:30 at iceSheffield with a trip to Hull for a league game to follow on Sunday.