More challenges lie ahead for Sheffield Steeldogs

The 2017/18 season is already the most successful season ever for the Sheffield Steeldogs.

However over the next few weeks they have the chance to add three more trophies to the championship won over a dramatic final weekend of the league season.

Three weeks on from those momentous events, player-coach Ben Morgan is still enjoying his team’s achievements; “I still have the odd moment where I suddenly get a big Cheshire Cat grin!

"No one can ever take away what we’ve achieved this season, but since that first playoff game against Billingham we have put it to one side.

"We got through two tough away games relatively unscathed and then played our own game at home to wrap things up”.

Four wins on the bounce has lined up Telford in the Northern playoff final this weekend and a chance to take on the best from the south in Coventry the weekend after.

Morgan isn’t worried about his team his team getting distracted by the excitement of making the prestigious Final Four.

He said: “Getting to the Northern final was always the focus. The Northern champions also get the preferred early game on the Saturday in Coventry so that’s an additional incentive.

"However Telford are very tough opposition - they have quality even if they don’t have the quantity they have had in the past. They’re a disciplined team with some exceptional players like Jonathan Weaver and Jason Silverthorn - they’ve got a team that can beat anyone. Ultimately there’s a trophy to be won and we want to lift it”.

With regional and national playoffs plus the final of the National Cup in the next 18 days, the rookie coach is clear on his and the Steeldogs approach.

“It’s business as usual. We have built a winning squad this year with a winning mentality and this is the business end of the season.

"Everything is to play for, we’ll take each period as it comes, not go looking too far ahead despite the glitz and glamour of the Coventry weekend or the cup final against Swindon.

"We’ll stick to the principles that got us here and in three weeks time, we’ll see where we are”.

Steeldogs play the second leg of the Northern final at iceSheffield on Sunday (5:30 faceoff) and their last home game of the year will be on Wednesday April 11th against the Swindon Wildcats in the first leg of the National Cup final.