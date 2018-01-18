League and Cup action looms for Sheffield Steeldogs

Sheffield Steeldogs take on the Solway Sharks home and away this weekend with both league and cup success on the line.

Having finally beaten Hull last weekend, the Steeldogs progressed to the quarter finals of the NIHL National Cup. That meant they would be facing Solway over two legs - and by chance the league fixtures had the two sides playing each other on January 20 in Dumfries before a return game at iceSheffield on the 21st.

With free dates in very limited supply, it was agreed that the league games could double up as cup games, which puts even greater importance in to this next pair of games.

The Steeldogs and Sharks have shared some close games already this season with Sheffield taking an overtime win in their previous trip to Scotland. Solway’s 3-0 loss a couple of weeks back at iceSheffield really wasn’t the one sided affair the score line might suggest.

Steeldogs' co-owner Ali Cree is excited by what the double header means for the club: “It’s unusual for the team to go in to a pair of games with so much riding on them but it shows how well the team have developed this year.

“It might be Ben Morgan’s first season as player/coach but he’s really embraced the challenge. Although the level was something of an unknown for the club, the roster he put together has worked well.

"He trusted in a couple of guys who had been playing in NIHL1 for the past few years and they are Dmitri Zimozdra, who has been an absolute rock for us in goal, and James Spurr who is our leading British scorer. He’s also given younger guys like Cam Brownley the chance to shine and that balance of youth and experience is working well for the club.

“There is extra pressure with the Solway games doubling up but Ben will have them prepared – and if a team is going to be successful, then these big games will come along more often. I hope they will carry on way they left off against Hull – more of that and we should be able to progress and be fighting all the way to the end of the campaign”.

The Steeldogs face-off against the Sharks at 5:30 on Sunday at iceSheffield.