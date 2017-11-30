First loss in eight games for Sheffield Steeldogs

Sheffield Steeldogs have been experiencing the highs and the lows of ice hockey as they secured an important win before suffering their first loss in eight games.

Saturday’s defeat of the Peterborough Phantoms was significant for two reasons; it marked the Dogs' first win in a cup game this season and getting the better of a team who have had the better of the match up over the past few seasons.

On paper Peterborough looked a tough challenge but some sharp shooting from Sheffield saw the visitors changing their net minder after 12 minutes with the Steeldogs already 3-0 up.

The speedy combination of Cam Brownley, Adrian Palak and Liam Charnock continued to trouble the Phantoms all night long and despite the Dogs conceding early in the second period, they remained in control of the game. Net minder Dmitri Zimozdra was kept busy facing 40 shots but his 92.5% save percentage helped see his team take the win 6-3.

The return to league action on Sunday in Hull started well, thanks to an opening goal from Cam Brownley, however the Pirates had much the better of the middle period to lead 4-3.

Brownley’s second goal of the night levelled the score only Hull to regain the lead on a power play at 54:17. Zimozdra was pulled for an extra attacker but in the battle to get the puck out from behind the Hull net, it was fired along the ice, ending up in the Sheffield net.

Despite that first league defeat, the Steeldogs remain top of the league and will have the chance to get their own back on December 27th when Hull come to iceSheffield.

This weekend the team are on the road in Peterborough and Whitley Bay, in another cup/league split weekend.