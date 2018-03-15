Championship-winning Sheffield Steeldogs focus on the Play Offs

The newly crowned NIHL Moralee Conference League champion Sheffield Steeldogs have had limited time to reflect on their success as this weekend the playoffs begin.

Following Sunday’s dramatic win in Hull to secure the club’s first major trophy, the team need to get their minds focused on beating the Billingham Stars over two legs in the quarter finals.

Joy at Hull for the Dogs. Pic: Pete Best

Co-owner Ali Cree can empathise with his players' challenge of getting back to ‘normal.'“

He said: "It’s been such a remarkable week for the club. Saturday in front of a sell-out crowd was a big test - a must-win game for us to keep our hopes alive and to cancel Hull’s championship party.

"I thought psychologically and physically we won the battles on and off the ice to set up the decider on Sunday."

“The game in Hull was crazy – especially after a 1-0 result in Sheffield. Every time we got a lead they pegged us back but I loved the character, the spirt that we showed. We arrived as the underdogs but gave it everything and won the league."

How does Cree expect the team to approach the play-offs?

“I know Ben Morgan (player/coach) will have them ready to go. The mood in training has been lighter this week – I think the last few weeks had put everyone under pressure, so this week has been a bit of a reset.

“Having won the league I think the guys want more of that winning feeling and they know they have to knuckle down and get through the quarters and semis with the possibility of meeting Hull again – with another trophy on the line. But they have to take Billingham seriously, they’re no soft touch and we know they will want to cause an upset.

“We’ve had a great season already but there are three more trophies to be decided over the next month so we need to keep pushing and see what this team can achieve”.

Steeldogs will play the second leg of the play-off quarter final on Sunday (5:30) at iceSheffield.

The team will be presented with their league winners medals after the game.