Sheffield Steeldogs skaters must forget ownership change and focus on playing

Neil Abel says part of his new job is to make Sheffield Steeldogs' players feel good about themselves in the face of some terrible results amid apparent unhappiness by some about the change in ownership.

Steeldogs were bought out by Steelers' owner Tony Smith just before the 2023-24 season started and form has been poor of late and some players have quit.

Last weekend - a baptism of fire for Abel as assistant to head coach Stevie Weeks - was a horror show with Dogs conceding seven goals in both defeats, home and away.

Abel, 62, said: "The lads are a great bunch and seem to start games well, but when they go a goal or two down their heads go down a bit and it is difficult to get them back up again.

Steeldogs during their fight for survival pic by Peter Best

"And that is understandable. I don't think they have been a happy bunch for a few months and that is what we are trying to rectify.

"They have been with the one owner for 15 years.

"It has been a family club.

"Tony has taken it over and with stuff like that comes change.

Neil Abel

"I don't think they have been ready for that.

"At the end of the day, the boys don't need to worry about what is happening with the hierarchy, just worry about playing their game.

"To get them to feel better there is only one way - to start winning those games."

Abel said Dogs' semi-pro skaters cannot be treated like full-time employed Steelers' players.

Jason Hewitt, Steeldogs veteran

"They have nine-to-five jobs and you have to remember that comes first - if they can't make training, well they can't make training."

Realistically, improved results might mean Smith splashing cash on the team, whose future was in doubt over the Summer before the ownership change.

"We have what I call dual nationals but not the number of imports every other team has got in the league" said Abel, who played 216 games for Steelers.

"I am led to believe at some point we'll be able to bring in three imports.

"If we had two good import forwards and a good D now we would be right up there.

"Apparently we are trying to get some kind of license in place to do that, which can be a stumbling block, and it has to be done by the end of January deadline.

"If that doesn't happen, then it will probably be starting fresh next year."

Abel, the former Steelers' defenceman and assistant coach, hasn't worked in ice hockey since 2009.

But he doesn't feel he is disadvantaged.

"I have watched three Steelers' practices at iceSheffield last week and, really, nothing much has changed to be honest.

"They are doing the same kind of drills, breakouts etc - it's still the same nuts and bolts."

His job duties include marshalling a leaky defence.

After the weekend reverses, Abel said he spoke to Smith who told him: 'I told you it was going to be hard!'

The Scot replied: "Aye, but you didn't tell me it would be that hard!