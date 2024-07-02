Sheffield Steel' Stings' Defeat League Champions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sheffield Steelkings-B, the Sheffield Steel'Stings', defeated the reigning British Para Ice Hockey League champions in a thrilling match at Ice Sheffield.

After suffering defeats in their first four games, the Steelstings were hoping simply to get their first goal of the season as they came up against the reigning league champions, the Cardiff Huskies.However, when the Stings learned that the Huskies would be without several key players, they set their sights on winning.

The Stings made their intentions clear from the first whistle, firing a shot at the Huskies netminder in under a minute. It wouldn’t take long for the Stings’ attacking mindset to pay off; less than 2 minutes into the game a shot all the way from the halfway line found its way into the back of the Huskies net.

5 minutes into the game the Huskies were struck another blow, when an unfortunate collision meant a Huskies player had to exit the game early due to injury.

The Steel' Stings' celebrate their win

In the 9th minute, the Huskies were presented with an opportunity to draw level, when the Stings picked up a 2-minute penalty for Teeing. However, the Stings weren’t content to sit back and defend, instead choosing to attack and try to extend their lead despite being shorthanded.

The 2nd period started much the same as the first, with the Stings firing off an early shot at the Huskies net, this time within 15 seconds.

Less than 2 minutes into the 2nd period, the Huskies would get another powerplay opportunity, when the Stings picked up an interference penalty. This penalty would go the same way as the first, with the Stings being the dominant attacking force despite having fewer players on the ice.

7 minutes later another interference penalty for the Stings would put them once again on the penalty kill. But once again the numerical advantage would do little for the Huskies, as the Stings searched once again for a short-handed goal. Despite having an extra player on the ice, the attacking pressure from the Stings was clearly too much for the Huskies, leading to them icing the puck on their own powerplay to get a break.

At the start of the 3rd period, both teams would have clear goals; the Stings would want to protect and extend their lead, and the Huskies would want to equalise for a chance of taking away some points from the game.

It would be the Steelstings who got their wish though, with their lead being doubled in the 3rd minute when a Stings attacker wrapped around the back of the Huskies net and placed the puck into the goal.

More penalties would come for the stings in the 11th minute of the third period, when the Stings, was assessed a 2-plus-2 penalty for interference and unsportsmanlike conduct. This time the powerplay efforts would finally pay off for the Huskies, as a deflected pass gave the Huskies a breakaway opportunity, where they managed to force the puck through the outstretched arm of the Stings netminder.

The Stings responded quickly though; firing home a shorthanded goal to extend their lead, and cement the win.