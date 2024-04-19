Sheffield Shadows representatives picked for international duty

The team have had five England representatives and three Great Britain representatives named in recent squads with Eva Szollosy named in both England’s U15s and Great Britain’s U16s.

On her selection alongside her teammates, forward Szollosy said: “I think it’s really good for us because there are so many girls that have made the team.

“It’s quite scary to be going up against some of the better girls but we work hard and we’re pretty good so I think we have a chance.”

Szollosy is joined by Charley Farr and Milly Thulbourne in the Great Britain U16s team whilst Maisie Wakeford joins her in the England U15s squad for their upcoming tournament in Lithuania.

The Shadows have also had Olivia Bath, Maddy Walker and Libby Foster (reserve) named for the England U13s tournament in France.

On what the selections mean for the players in the different age ranges, Head Coach Mikey Szollosy said: “these guys are ridiculously talented but they have to be able to see a pathway for themselves and think if I do this I can make England or I can make GB.

“We try to get girls playing as early as we can now so that’s part of it - it can’t be about one girl anymore so we’ve got to get bigger, better and stronger and because we created the early opportunities its now paying off.”

The GBU16s team will be taking part in the Under 16s Women’s Evolve Cup in the Netherlands between the 2nd – 4th May.