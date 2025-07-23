Sheffield joins NHL ball hockey scheme

The greatest ice hockey league in the world is bringing an offshoot sport to Sheffield and other UK cities.

The NHL has teamed up with national governing body Ice Hockey UK - which is based at the Landing Pad at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park - to deliver free access to Street Hockey sessions for kids aged five to 11.

Additional learn-to-skate sessions will be available for participants.

EIHL clubs like Sheffield Steelers will be expected to provide players to lead the sessions on and off the ice.

The initiative has been designed to: "Provide fun, accessible and inclusive opportunities for children to experience hockey and learn fundamental skills of the sport, fit for newcomers and hockey fans alike."

It will launch in six selected UK areas during the 2025–2026 season with the support of each local club - Belfast Giants, Cardiff Devils, Glasgow Clan, Guildford Flames, Nottingham Panthers and Steelers - with plans for expansion beginning in 2026–2027.

The street programme, involving a ball rather than a puck, has already been introduced in Sweden, Finland, Czechia and China.

Kids in each UK location will receive equipment provided by the NHL.

Liam Kirk

Great Britain and former forward Liam Kirk, the first player born and trained in England to be drafted in the NHL, believes the programme can inspire the next generation of hockey talent in the UK.

Maltby-born Kirk, who recently won the DEL playoffs in Germany with Eisbären Berlin, said: “Ice hockey is the fifth-largest spectator sport in the UK, and NHL Street Hockey gives children who love the game or are brand new to it, an opportunity to experience playing in a fun, supportive environment.

"It will be a great addition to the coaching programmes that we have and develop future talent through the IHUK pathway.”

NHL Deputy Commissioner, Bill Daly, commented: "We are thrilled to expand NHL Street Hockey into the UK in collaboration with the IHUK. The NHL has a long history and successful track record of using ball hockey to introduce new fans to the sport and help fans grow in their love for the game. With continued access to the game, we are committed to inspiring the next generation of hockey players.”