Scott Allen, the no-frills, physical centreman who gets the job done, has been announced as returning for another year.

Meanwhile Sébastien Piché, who brought strength to Sheffield’s defence and a hammer shot to their attack has moved on to CSM Corona Brasov in Romania.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Piche’s move was expected, as there was no place left for him in Steelers’ blueline class of 2022-23.

Scott Allen Pic Dean Woolley

But coach Aaron Fox acknowledged the injury that the skater suffered in January – believed to be a hernia – was one of many factors in the team’s fall from grace, in the run-in.

On the positive side though, Allen’s return means they will have strength and muscle through the middle.

He joins new centremen Mark Simpson and Patrick Watling – Kameron Kielly can play right wing or centre too – as well as Brett Neumann and Brandon Whistle, who excel in that role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steelers certainly seem to have an array of talent in that department.

Sebastien Piche Pic Dean Woolley

Before signing, Allen, the club’s third top points’ scorer, initially checked out alternative employment in Germany, where he had played before.

And overtures were made to him by Cardiff Devils’ boss Pete Russell.

But the 33-year-old Canadian eventually decided home was where the heart was, last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like what I see in how Foxy has done his summer business and I’m in” said Allen.

“I tested the water for sure”; as a free agent, that’s my right to do so.

“We had enjoyed good times in Germany and I had a couple of friends playing on teams over there so we did take a look to see if there was any interest from those sides with the benefit of knowing that Sheffield was there as well.

“My family and I really enjoyed Sheffield and made many friends, so in the end it was a no brainer for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love the city, my team mates, the environment that Foxy creates, so Sheffield was the only team in the UK for me” said the 6ft 3 ins forward who scored 50 points in 54 league, cup and play-off games.

“I like the pieces we have returning, of course, I will miss some of the guys moving on but do like the look of what is coming in. There is a solid core coming back which is important.”

Fox said Allen’s return “gives us a big, versatile, two-way forward who can play all three (forward) positions.

“He has an outstanding shot and release and led our team in goals last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the penalty kill Scott and Daniel Ciampini were outstanding, they combined for six short-handed goals.

“Scott skates very well for a big guy and can also play a heavy game. He’s also great for the dressing room and is a guy we will count on in a leadership role.”

Piche played 40 games for Steelers, scoring eight goals and 17 assists before his injury issue.