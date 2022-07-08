Scott Allen has the tools Sheffield Steelers need to finally replace Mathieu Roy - Bob Westerdale

The battle-hardened winger was the best in the league at goal-hanging, lurking at the net-front, despite the brutal attentions of opposition players.

There haven't been many in the EIHL who have matched Roy's ability to feed off the crumbs in that nasty area of the ice, re-directing shots and helping himself to rebounds.

Last year, we saw a variety of Steelers hovering around the crease, Marco Vallerand, Tanner Eberle and John Amstrong, for example, the latter a man who played alongside Roy in his final season at Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, perhaps, Steelers have brought a new Canadian in who can execute that role - and others - in the offensive zone.

Scott Allen is Aaron Fox's latest signing and he certainly has the tools to follow in Roy's footsteps, according to GB boss Pete Russell.

Allen has formidable experience at teams in Norway and Germany, since leaving the AHL.

"I had Scott for two years at Freiburg (German DEL2) with me and he was a great guy and teammate," said the coach.

Scott Allen joined Sheffield Steelers earlier this week. Picture: Sebastian Daude

"He is a team-first guy who moves well for a bigger guy, has decent hands, has a good shot, and is a responsible player."

The 32-year-old makes his team come alive in the final third of the ice, says Russell.

"He does the little things in the offensive zone to keep offence alive, you'll see him on the goal line, net-front, and on Power Play.

"He is a player that always makes other players better around him; he keeps them really involved.

Mathieu Roy after scoring for Sheffield Steelers in Belfast in 2016

"He will fight for second and third efforts, he is good in the low zone and along the boards, Scott eats pucks and keeps it going for them good on the forecheck and hard areas."

As for net-front scavenging, Russell says: "He will play through traffic, fight through hits.

"Yes, he has got that in his game he is fearless but never erratic, he is controlled, a clever player

"Scott is calm, he is not scared when the puck is going through, he is clever, good with rebounds, keeps pucks alive, wins battles and keeps the power play going in the zone," said Russell, head coach of both Augsburger Panthers.

Team GB ice hockey coach Pete Russell. Picture: Dean Woolley

"He is a clever team player and Sheffield have done really well getting Scott.

"He is an honest hockey player. Every day is the same, he works hard in practice, and in games, and is a real mix of a player,

"The biggest thing is his character in the dressing room. He is a quality person, he doesn't get involved in idle chit-chat.