Scotland conquered again by Sheffield Steelers as Glasgow and Dundee are swept aside

Since December 10, the South Yorkshire road warriors had chalked up victories at Glasgow Clan (twice) Cardiff Devils and Fife Flyers, and, on Sunday, at Dundee Stars by a 5-2 margin.
Overall, they have now won 11 of their last 14 games and scored five or more goals in all of their last six outings.
At Dundee Ice Arena, Sheffield continued their seemingly-unstoppable travel form with a goal in under nine minutes.
Scott Allen, behind the home net, backhanded to Brett Neumann who fired in via a deflection.
Swedish goalie Anton Svensson had better luck with some follow-up chances from Neumann and Robert Dowd.
Steelers' penalty killers had to do their job as Stars sought a way back.
But they blocked off routes to Matt Greenfield on three occasions before doubling their lead, through Martin Latal at 21:21.
Steelers, who were without Jonathan Phillips and had switched Mason Mitchell for Brendan Connolly, got their noses further in front at the midway point when Dowd scored his fifth goal in as many games.
Latal was finding easy pickings and he made it 0-4 at 35:33.
Dundee had pride to play for.
And they showed that in abundance.
When Sam Jones was binned for four minutes (roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct) they got one back through Canadian centre Ben Sokay, on the power play.
Sheffield didn't learn from that experience.
Sebastien Piche was punished for hooking and American winger Elijiah Barriga put Stars back into possible contention at 2-4.
Calm heads prevailed though and Danny Kristo got the goal he deserved to make the game safe at 56:49.
On Saturday, Steelers' third line struck gold after just one minute when Evan Mosey was accredited with tipping in a Piche shot at Glasgow Clan.
Clan, hoping to make up for the 7-1 loss to the same opposition seven days earlier, struck Greenfield's post as they tried to rectify the situation.
The chance, which fell to Gary Haden, served only to stir Sheffield on.
Daniel Ciampini, who had suffered a scoring drought over the previous 12 games, ended that run to make it 2-0.
John Muse, who played five games for Steelers, was left exposed again in the Glasgow net at the mid-way point with Matt Petgrave wrist-shooting home via a deflection.
There had been slim pickings for the majority of the 2,841 crowd to get excited about at Braehead Arena.
But when Steven McParland, scored with 38 seconds left of the middle period, the goal gave Clan fans something to dream for.
What they actually witnessed after that second intermission was a splurge of goals from both sides.
In a crazy three minute segment, Brandon Whistle tapped in for Steelers from a pass from Niklas Nevanlainen from behind the goal, Kevin Massy responded for Clan, and then there was a trade of goals from Neumann and Mitch Jones, the latter overcoming video scrutiny.
Such run-and-gun hockey isn't Steelers' way, these days.
They shored up their defence and waited until Glasgow pulled their goalie in the final two minutes until they added their sixth, through Allen.