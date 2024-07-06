Sam Jones' shock departure leaves Sheffield Steelers in need of a new defenceman
The 202-game Sheffield blueliner is ambitious to make his name overseas.
So the lure of defending Steelers' three domestic titles, as well as playing in the Champions Hockey League, was clearly overtaken by the drive to succeed at senior European status.
Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox said of the Great Britain player: “Sam and I had multiple conversations over the summer and he really wanted to go outside the country and look to build his resume as an import player in Europe.
"I obviously thanked him for his time here and appreciate what he’s brought into our group.
This door isn’t closed and I hope he gets what he’s looking for out of his new opportunity.”
Jones finished the EIHL campaign on a high, posting on social media: "What a season. So proud of this group and everything we’ve been through this year…a season and a group I’ll never forget."
Now the 26-year old former Fife Flyers and Milton Keynes Lightning skater, who missed 18 games through injury at Sheffield Arena, last term, will be hoping to secure a new position in the next few weeks.
Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to the EIHL 2024/25 Fixture List which will be released on Thursday.
And Sheffield Steeldogs, who recently signed Sheffielder Tom Berry, 27, from Hull Seahawks, will take on Leeds Knights in their first game of the Yorkshire Cup on Friday August 30.
Former Steeler Derek Laxdal, 58, has been picked as head coach for Coachella Valley Firebirds based in Southern California.
They are members of the Pacific Division in the Western Conference of the American Hockey League.
