Sam Jones' shock departure leaves Sheffield Steelers in need of a new defenceman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Steelers are in the market for a new British defenceman after Sam Jones' surprise decision to leave the club.

The 202-game Sheffield blueliner is ambitious to make his name overseas.

So the lure of defending Steelers' three domestic titles, as well as playing in the Champions Hockey League, was clearly overtaken by the drive to succeed at senior European status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Jones scatters the pucks | Dean Woolley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox said of the Great Britain player: “Sam and I had multiple conversations over the summer and he really wanted to go outside the country and look to build his resume as an import player in Europe.

"I obviously thanked him for his time here and appreciate what he’s brought into our group.

This door isn’t closed and I hope he gets what he’s looking for out of his new opportunity.”

Jones finished the EIHL campaign on a high, posting on social media: "What a season. So proud of this group and everything we’ve been through this year…a season and a group I’ll never forget."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the 26-year old former Fife Flyers and Milton Keynes Lightning skater, who missed 18 games through injury at Sheffield Arena, last term, will be hoping to secure a new position in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to the EIHL 2024/25 Fixture List which will be released on Thursday.

Read More Sheffield Steelers legend Ron Shudra tells of pride after youngest son signs up

And Sheffield Steeldogs, who recently signed Sheffielder Tom Berry, 27, from Hull Seahawks, will take on Leeds Knights in their first game of the Yorkshire Cup on Friday August 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Steeler Derek Laxdal, 58, has been picked as head coach for Coachella Valley Firebirds based in Southern California.