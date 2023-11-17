News you can trust since 1887
Rock frontman swaps his mic for hockey stick out on the ice

You don’t have to be an old hand at ice hockey to be part of the Sheffield Blazers resurgence.
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Nov 2023, 11:59 GMT
Forward, Lee Dodge, joins the club this year after first skating in March.Forward, Lee Dodge, joins the club this year after first skating in March.
Forward, Lee Dodge, joins the club this year after first skating in March.

Forward Lee Dodge, better known as frontman of local rock band, Thor – Gods Of Rock, has only been skating since March but, after a short trial, has signed for the Blazers for the coming season.

He said: “It’s a great group. I love that there’s no egos. As a newcomer to the sport, I felt part of the club straight away. Everybody at the club supports each other and the banter is great.

“I’ve learned so much in the short time I’ve been here and it’s all down to the group.

former Blazers player Bob Marshall has returned as coachformer Blazers player Bob Marshall has returned as coach
former Blazers player Bob Marshall has returned as coach

“No matter if you’re GM, captain or a newbie like me, out on the ice everybody is equal.

“The experienced players help the less experienced and we all just want to bring success to the Blazers.”

For more information on the Sheffield Blazers Ice Hockey Club, head over to the club Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sheffieldblazers or the club’s new Instagram page sheffblazersihc

