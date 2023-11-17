Rock frontman swaps his mic for hockey stick out on the ice
Forward Lee Dodge, better known as frontman of local rock band, Thor – Gods Of Rock, has only been skating since March but, after a short trial, has signed for the Blazers for the coming season.
He said: “It’s a great group. I love that there’s no egos. As a newcomer to the sport, I felt part of the club straight away. Everybody at the club supports each other and the banter is great.
“I’ve learned so much in the short time I’ve been here and it’s all down to the group.
“No matter if you’re GM, captain or a newbie like me, out on the ice everybody is equal.
“The experienced players help the less experienced and we all just want to bring success to the Blazers.”