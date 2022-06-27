Robert Dowd still striving for success despite Sheffield Steelers’ testimonial

The 34-year-old forward, who played his first game for the club in the 2006-07 season, has been granted permission to hold a match and organise other events.

Testimonial games are normally staged in the second half of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that's where Dowd's condition comes in.

"I will be working with the team to figure out when the game will be; I don't want the testimonial game to interfere with the title run or Challenge Cup run or anything like that.

"My number one priority is winning the league and nothing will take the focus off that. Anything we organise will not shift concentration off what we want to achieve as a club."

Dowd will lean on club and Great Britain team-mate Jonathan Phillips, to see what will be required to run the game, (possibly Steelers v All Stars) a golf and fun day and possibly a dinner/roast.

Robert Dowd playing for GB.

He is also playing for a GB side in Matthew Myers' testimonial on July 2, so will look for tips there, too.

"I asked for a testimonial first during my 10th season but was told it wouldn't be a good time so that was fine.

"That was a few years ago but when my (present-day) contract was brought up they asked if I'd like a testimonal, and I said that obviously it would be nice to have a game to honour my time in Sheffield.

"I'll ask Mike O'Connor to play and he'll tell me to p*** off, but I will still to try to persuade him."

Robert Dowd, coach's player of the year.

Former Sheffield team-mate Guillaume Desbiens has had one colourful suggestion to throw in the testimonial mix for the one-time "Golden Child."

The Canadian suggested on Twitter that a "gold statute of you naked" should be constructed in Sheffield.

Dowd laughed: "If Dom Stokes at SVI commissions one at the front of the Arena, I will stand next to it at the great reveal!"

It is worth pointing out that the testimonial programme should not be seen as a farewell.

Robert Dowd at Nottingham Panthers.

The coach's player-of-the-year is way too valuable for that; he was the club's top goalscorer last season with 33 goals.

His consistency was mirrored by his overall Steeler stats - 67 points in 67 games. He had a plus-minus ratio of +19 and was an ever-present in the regular campaign.

This coming season, unless injury intervenes, he should overtake Jason Hewitt as the club's all time second top player in terms of Steeler appearances.

Meanwhile Steelers have signed another north American forward, although they have yet to name him. That makes six players that have been recruited, their identities will be released soon.