Robert Dowd ends memorable season with final goal of GB's campaign
Having captained his club to a glorious treble in the EIHL, Dowd scored the last goal of Great Britain's World Championship's tournament in Prague.
GB beat Austria 4-2 but the points were not enough to save them from relegation from the top pool.
The Teesider can now finally get some rest and rehabilitation after 70 competitive 2023-24 games, before the EIHL campaign starts again in late August.
In Tuesday's game at Prague Arena, Dowd had been denied by a tremendous save on a five-on-three powerplay, but moments later Ben O'Connor fired the puck into the top corner to equalise Austria's opener.
Dowd's promptings opened up a goal for Brett Perlini before Evan Mosey – playing forward due to Liam Kirk’s absence – scored GB's third.
Dowd scored into an empty net, his sixth shot of the night, before Austria scored a late powerplay goal.
Great Britain World Championship final results
Saturday 11th May – Great Britain 2-4 Canada – Goals: Liam Kirk, Ben O’ConnorSunday 12th May – Finland 8-0 Great BritainWednesday 15th May – Switzerland 3-0 Great BritainFriday 17th May – Great Britain 3-4 Denmark – Goals: Liam Kirk, Cade Neilson, Nathanael HalbertSaturday 18th May – Czechia 4-1 Great Britain – Goal: Evan MoseyMonday 20th May – Great Britain 2-5 Norway – Goals: Brett Perlini, Ollie BetteridgeTuesday 21st May – Austria 2-4 Great Britain – Goals: Ben O'Connor, Brett Perlini, Evan Mosey, Robert Dowd.