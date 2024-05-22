Robert Dowd ends memorable season with final goal of GB's campaign

By Bob WesterdaleContributor
Published 22nd May 2024, 06:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield Steelers' skipper Robert Dowd brought the curtain down on a long, arduous and mixed ice hockey season.

Having captained his club to a glorious treble in the EIHL, Dowd scored the last goal of Great Britain's World Championship's tournament in Prague.

GB beat Austria 4-2 but the points were not enough to save them from relegation from the top pool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Teesider can now finally get some rest and rehabilitation after 70 competitive 2023-24 games, before the EIHL campaign starts again in late August.

In Tuesday's game at Prague Arena, Dowd had been denied by a tremendous save on a five-on-three powerplay, but moments later Ben O'Connor fired the puck into the top corner to equalise Austria's opener.

Dowd's promptings opened up a goal for Brett Perlini before Evan Mosey – playing forward due to Liam Kirk’s absence – scored GB's third.

Dowd scored into an empty net, his sixth shot of the night, before Austria scored a late powerplay goal.

Great Britain World Championship final results

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
GB finish on a high at Prague Arena Pic Dean WoolleyGB finish on a high at Prague Arena Pic Dean Woolley
GB finish on a high at Prague Arena Pic Dean Woolley

Saturday 11th May – Great Britain 2-4 Canada – Goals: Liam Kirk, Ben O’ConnorSunday 12th May – Finland 8-0 Great BritainWednesday 15th May – Switzerland 3-0 Great BritainFriday 17th May – Great Britain 3-4 Denmark – Goals: Liam Kirk, Cade Neilson, Nathanael HalbertSaturday 18th May – Czechia 4-1 Great Britain – Goal: Evan MoseyMonday 20th May – Great Britain 2-5 Norway – Goals: Brett Perlini, Ollie BetteridgeTuesday 21st May – Austria 2-4 Great Britain – Goals: Ben O'Connor, Brett Perlini, Evan Mosey, Robert Dowd.

Related topics:Robert DowdGreat BritainSheffield SteelersEIHL