Robert Dowd ends memorable season with final goal of GB's campaign

Sheffield Steelers' skipper Robert Dowd brought the curtain down on a long, arduous and mixed ice hockey season.

Having captained his club to a glorious treble in the EIHL, Dowd scored the last goal of Great Britain's World Championship's tournament in Prague.

GB beat Austria 4-2 but the points were not enough to save them from relegation from the top pool.

The Teesider can now finally get some rest and rehabilitation after 70 competitive 2023-24 games, before the EIHL campaign starts again in late August.

In Tuesday's game at Prague Arena, Dowd had been denied by a tremendous save on a five-on-three powerplay, but moments later Ben O'Connor fired the puck into the top corner to equalise Austria's opener.

Dowd's promptings opened up a goal for Brett Perlini before Evan Mosey – playing forward due to Liam Kirk’s absence – scored GB's third.

Dowd scored into an empty net, his sixth shot of the night, before Austria scored a late powerplay goal.

Great Britain World Championship final results

GB finish on a high at Prague Arena Pic Dean Woolley