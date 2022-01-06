Quite how many will retain the lingering effects of the virus - and miss Sunday's return-to-play game at home to Guildford Flames - remains to be seen.

But Robert Dowd says the dressing room is filling up with players who are desperate to get on with the job of winning the EIHL championship.

Cardiff Devils are now equal on points with Sheffield, at the top of the table, after their come-from-behind win against Manchester Storm on Wednesday.

But the Welsh have played four games more.

Dowd, Steelers' equal third-top point scorer in League and Cup, says: "We are all so happy to be back playing again and Sunday can’t come soon enough.

“A lot of us are back on the ice right now and we feel great, every day more guys join us.

"I don’t know what the team will look like on Sunday and who will be in or out but we will be raring to go after this short Covid-induced lay off.

Robert Dowd gets stuck in at Nottingham.

“We only found out who we were to play on Wednesday lunchtime, and then not who it would be against.

"We heard Coventry, Cardiff then Glasgow and eventually Guildford. We didn’t care, we all just want to play against whoever it was" said Dowd, 33.

“Guildford are similar to us, quick transition, fast moving and attacking. It’s why the four games we have played so far this year have been so good and close.

“It’s just exciting to be back, I know fans only have a few days to buy tickets but I think the building will be full come Sunday afternoon, they have missed us, and have we missed them!”

Evan Mosey on the boards.

Arena fans will be hoping Evan Mosey will be on Dowd's roster, he has been one of the big success stories of the EIHL season so far.

The former Cardiff Devils and Nottingham Panthers star leads the club’s form chart with a +18 in the plus-minus statistics.

Mosey has been a Play off and a Cup champion in earlier days in the EIHL.

The 32-year-old American is now hoping for a league title in South Yorkshire.

Happy reunion ahead for Guildford and Sheffield!

Asked, recently, if thoughts of lifting the major trophy were simmering away in the team's consciousness, he replied: "I think in the grand scheme of things everybody has that at the back of their minds.

"But you have to take every game and every shift one at a time. Every game is different, every game is going to be a battle and if we can keep squeaking out wins ...I like our chances."

Team captain Jonathan Phillips will like their chances even more if Mosey's versatility continues so consistently.

"He is just as good at both ends of the ice," said the skipper.

"One of his biggest strengths in key areas is how he skates out of trouble from our defensive zone.

"If he sees the puck is kind of stuck on the boards or behind the net he has the legs - this burst of speed, agility and skating ability to break free from the pile and get to the opposition net on a three-on-two.