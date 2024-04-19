Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The skipper was an absentee through injury last weekend, as his club cruised past Fife Flyers at the quarter-final stage of the Play Offs.

But the forward has vowed to be back in the line-up at Nottingham, against Guildford Flames, in the semi.

"I am going to give it a go" he told The Star adding: "I'll take some pain meds and grind my teeth!"

Dowd wouldn't miss such an opportunity for the world.

And nor will nearly 2,000 Steelers fans who will be at the Motorpoint Arena.

Their vocal range will doubtless help Dowd and his team-mates, as Sheffield try to continue their winning run over Guildford, who rely hugely on a former Steeler, Ben O'Connor.

Sheffield need no introduction to the dangers that come with O'Connor.

Robert Dowd, family and trophies. Pic Dean Woolley

Only nine players have played more times for Steelers than the Great Britain defenceman.

His time at Broughton Lane came at the end of Aaron Fox's first season, there.

Since then, the skater has flourished at Guildford.

Nobody puts in more minutes per game for his team than the offensive-defenceman, who averages 20:42 minutes.

Injured Robert Dowd joins team-mates off the ice in the win over Fife Flyers Pic Dean Woolley

That compares with Steelers' opposite number Dominic Cormier, an equally influential d-man who clocked an average of 22:04 mins over the regular campaign.

The battle of Nottingham might not be won by O'Connor, 35, or Cormier, who is nine years his junior.

But it will certainly be influenced by them and coaches on either side will be plotting to limit their respective involvements.

Sheffield are favourites as they try to reach a final against either Belfast Giants or Cardiff Devils.

Steelers in their last practice session

The double-championship winners finished 33 points ahead of Guildford in the league table and won almost twice the number of games.

The EIHL champions had their last practise in Sheffield on Thursday, before booking into their play off hotel in Nottingham today (Fri.)

The team were due to hold their last on-ice training session of the year, on Friday lunchtime, before their 3pm duel with Guildford on Saturday.

The huge crowd of Steeler fans will turn the event into a home game - they will fill five blocks with seats taken in other areas too.