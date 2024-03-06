Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dowd - whose side has bulldozed to a hefty lead at the top of the table with 12 games left - expects to return to the side after missing last weekend through injury.

The winger is desperate to mark his first season as Steeler captain with a bag full of trophies.

The most important one is the EIHL regular season hardware, and his club is only a few wins away from claiming it.

Not that you would know that was the case inside the Arena locker room.

"It is a very exciting time" Sheffield's joint top goalscorer told The Star.

"But we can't get ahead of ourselves and got to take it one game at a time."

He said every player on the roster felt the same.

Robert Dowd leads his team to the cup final Pic by Dean Woolley

"The job is not done until it's done.

"Nothing is won yet and still lots of hockey left to play" he said.

His part in that should recommence on Saturday in back-to-back games at home to the team they aim to take the title from, Belfast Giants.

The Great Britain forward said: "I have just a lower body niggle that I played with for a few weeks and was making it worse so they rested me so it didn't turn into a big problem.

Robert Dowd centre and Liam Kirk Pic Pete Best

"I should be back this weekend against Belfast."

The Northern Ireland side has slipped up by their own high standards, but the third-place outfit is trying to sustain a play-off mentality in every game remaining.

Meanwhile, the Elite Prospects website has reminded British hockey fans about the importance of Liam Kirk's performances for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old son of Maltby and NHL draftee has been playing for play off title hunting Czech team HC Litvínov and in his 52 games has bagged 19 goals and 11 assists for 30 points.

Belfast haven't been Giants so far this season

He is a favourite amongst fans at the Ivan Hlinka Stadion.

The hockey website reports: "It was a big moment for Liam Kirk and the whole Extraliga when he chose to sign here.

"Kirk came in together with Ondřej Kaše, (289-game NHle with the likes of Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins) and it's made the team a younger, more dangerous unit.

"The bastion of Czech hockey has at least now given Kirk a home and is counting on the British talent to help win the title.

"He, in turn, believes he can rebuild his NHL hopes and has held up his end of the bargain so far.