Recognition for Sheffield Steelers’ teenager Kieran Brown

Sheffield Steelers’ prospect Kieran Brown has been given a leader's role with the Great Britain Under-18s team.

The bulldog winger has been appointed alternate captain for the World Championship Division I Group B in Hungary along with Nottingham’s Joe Hazeldine.

The main skipper's honour goes to Londoner Mason Alderson, who played for Islanders Hockey Club in the US last season.

Brown suited up 41 times in a Steelers’ shirt last season, but didn’t get the ice time some fans had hoped for – they’d hope he’d follow the progress of Liam Kirk.

Sheffield were playing catch-up most of their campaign, so coach Tom Barrasso felt he had to lean on the veterans.

However, the player still developed in training sessions and stints at Blackburn Hawks, Sutton Sting and Bradford Bulldogs.

And the appointment as alternate captain is a boost for his morale.

GB U18s head coach, Martin Grubb, said: "The coaching staff are very happy with our captaincy team for the tournament.

"All three players are well respected on and off the ice and I think they will all be excellent in their leadership roles.

"There were plenty of candidates to choose from and this is a great position to be in.

"We will have leadership all across the ice from this fantastic roster, but these guys I am sure will excel as a captaincy team."

The six-team IIHF tournament got under way on Sunday as GB took on Slovenia.

The GB youngsters then face Japan on 15th April, Hungary on 17th April, Austria on 19th April and Italy on 20th April.

All games will be shown live on a webcast.