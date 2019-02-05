PREVIEW:  Canada v USA ice hockey match skating in at Sheffield FlyDSA Area

Ice hockey fans are being urged to get their skate on to buy tickets for a Canada v USA game which is about to skate in at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena.

The Ice Hockey Super Series game - featuring some of the sports big name stars - aims to showcase the two teams, to further grow the sport wile supporting related local and global causes.

It will benefit the StopConcussions Foundation, a concussion awareness initiative to address the growing trend of concussions in all sports and to provide awareness and education to players, parents, coaches, officials, and health professionals.

Local charity, Puck Aid, will also benefit.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets for The Ice Hockey Super Series (Sheffield, UK) Canada v USA on Saturday, April 20 are priced £22.40 and £16.80 for adults; £11.25 and £8.40 for under 12's (including booking fee). Buy online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk or call 0114 256 5656.

A limited number of premium seats priced £60 each and include the Hot Dog cart option; autographed memorabilia; pre-game meet & greet and seats in blocks 103 or 104.

Canada v USA at Sheffield FLYDSA airport

There will be Canada and USA merchandise available at the game plus silent and live auctions with NHL autographed items. Sponsorship, meet and greet and VIP packages with more information and players to be announced over the coming weeks and months.

After the fifth successful season with The Ice Hockey Classic in Australia, StopConcussions has been booking other events around the world.

Following enormous success over the years, it is expanding to include more cities around the globe. This event is first ever of its kind in the UK, rebranded to the Ice Hockey Super Series.

Kevin Noble, a four-time participant in the Australian Classic, contacted the organisation in September 2018 and suggested Sheffield, England.

After visiting the city and touring the Sheffield Fly DSA Arena the promoter quickly realised that the venue and the city was the best option to expand their event to. Not only because of the world class ice hockey facilities but a very strong history and ice hockey market.

The teams will consist of players from the National Hockey League, American Hockey League, East Coast Hockey league and stars of the local professional league, the EIHL.

Tim Stapleton will once again captain the USA team, winners of the Australian Ice Hockey Classic in 2018.

Stapleton played in the NHL for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Atlanta Thrashers, and Winnipeg Jets along with several European teams throughout his professional career.

He also played three times for Team USA in the Ice Hockey World Championships and won a bronze medal in 2013.

Also confirmed is Kyle Quincey who played 586 games in the NHL for Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils, Los Angeles Kings and Minnesota Wild. He is presently in Finland for HIFK and is a two-time participant with the Ice Hockey Classic.

Previous stars to play in this fixture include such NHL’ers as Brent Burns, Scott Darling, Ben Scrivens, Adam Cracknell, Bryce Salvador, John Scott, Scott Hannan, David Booth, Zenon Konopka, Ryan Wilson, Eric Condra, Taylor Beck, Emerson Etem, Ian Cole, and Matt Kassian.

Team coaches have been Wayne Gretzky, Keith and Wayne Primeau, Darryl Sittler, Dave “Tiger” Williams, Dave Hanson and John Ogrodnick. Once next seasons teams & players are drafted a full roster of NHL players will be confirmed