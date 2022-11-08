'Pretty crazy...' - Sheffield Steelers hero Jonathan Phillips closes in on incredible milestone

If he stays healthy, the club captain should chalk up the four-digit record on December 11 at Fife Flyers.

That will be around 300 more than other distinguished servants to the club, Jason Hewitt and Robert Dowd.

"It's pretty crazy," says the former Cardiff Devils player, who is fifth in the all-time club point-scoring charts.

"Neumy (team mate Brett Neumann) brought it up on the bus, saying how rare it is for a player to play a thousand games especially just for just one team...yeah, pretty special."

Phillips, who was brought to Sheffield by then-coach Dave Whistle (father of Brandon Whistle) could not think of any other player that had reached that number in the EIHL.

It's another feather in the Great Britain skipper's hat - but his total concentration now is Wednesday's home game against Coventry Blaze.

With Guildford Flames eight points clear at the top of the table, Sheffield need to bank both points.

Jonathan Phillips is closing in on 1,000 appearances for Sheffield Steelers

Coventry have "obviously improved a lot from last year," said Steelers number 20.

"They are definitely one of the top teams, they are solid throughout their three-four lines, a dangerous team, a team that keeps coming at you.

"You have got to respect them.

"But we are doing well right now and I think the way we are playing...we've got to keep to our style."

Phillips said there was room for improvement after Sunday's 3-0 shut out of Flyers.

"I think we played well, on the whole, I think there were a lot of times where we just needed to tidy things up... tiny, minor details.

"We could have made it a little easier on ourselves but then again Fife are playing well right now and they have a lot of skill up front, and bigger guys.

"You have to take the wins right now and I think it is good we can close out a game like that."

The Coventry clash - the 13th of the league campaign - is the first of six home games on the bounce, followed by five straight away trips.

"We have just got to keep going, keep building," he said, underlining the importance of taking one game at a time" said Phillips.

That "couldn't be more true in this league, especially with home games, you have got to make sure you win your home games and put yourself in the best possible position coming into the final months."

Meanwhile, Manchester Storm have had two players fined after bust-ups in last Saturday's game against Steelers.

Chays Ruddy was further punished for attacking Davey Phillips eight seconds in to the game.

Cameron Critchlow was also hit in the pocket for his part in a melee at 34:47.