Steelers' Brendan Connolly.

And those duties will be more than agreeable with the veteran forward, despite the fact he hadn't played on defence for more than two decades!

Connolly was shifted on to the blueline by coach Aaron Fox to cover for the paternity absence of Sebastien Piche and the long-term injury to swing player Evan Mosey.

The GB man played a part in Sheffield's Cup wins over Nottingham Panthers and Manchester Storm, last weekend.

Connolly was involved in the play which saw Phillips later banned for an illegal check to the head of Storm forward Jesper Ohrvall.

While Piche is back this week, Phillips is out for two games and Mosey is weeks away from a return.

Connolly was satisfied with his two performances on the blue line.

"I thought it went pretty good, we have got a good group back there they are helping me out, constantly talking to me, letting me know what I need to do.

"It's been a long time - I haven't played 'D' since junior which is over 20 years ago, but for the most part I thought it went pretty good."

Connolly enjoyed the positional challenges.

"As a Dman, you definitely get the puck on your stick a lot more, throughout the game you get a lot more touches.

"At the end of the day it is about winning, I don't care where I am playing in the line-up.

Brendan Connolly on defence.

Where Foxy thinks I can help the team win that's where I'll be."

Connolly has been a leading points scorer in many of the teams he has played for, over the years.

After returning from a knee injury, sustained 11 months ago, he admits there may have been "a little bit of hesitation" in his offensive performances.

"Obviously it was a long lay off, maybe you are squeezing your stick.

Steelers' Brendan Connolly in action.

"As you don't score the pressure starts to build even more and every chance you get feels more and more important instead of relaxing and playing the game.

"I have been off to slow starts in my career and always been able to bounce back so I am not too worried about it."

Asked if that pressure was increased by the fact that one of the 17 imports may have to be released soon, he answered: "Obviously, it is your job right?

"This is how we make a living, I have been here a while and continue to want to be here."

He said he just had to compete and work hard every day and "let things take care of themselves."

