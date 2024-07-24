Para Ice Hockey Derby Ends in Victory for… Sheffield
On Saturday, July 20, the Sheffield Steelkings-B, the SteelStings, hosted their parent team, the Steelkings, in the first all-Sheffield derby of the 2024 BPIHL season.
Despite all being part of the same club, neither team was going to hold back in this match. The Kings needed to win all their remaining games for a chance of winning the league, and the Stings needed to achieve the same victories for any chance of making it to the BPIHL playoffs in September.
On the scoresheet it looked something of a one-sided affair, with the Kings beating the Stings 7-0. However, the Stings put up a valiant performance, giving the Kings netminder work to do to ensure he maintained his shut-out.
This result keeps the Kings hope of becoming league champions alive, but unfortunately means that the Stings have missed out on qualifying for the postseason playoffs.
Both teams will face each other again on August 3 for their final game of the season.
