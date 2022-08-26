Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been more akin open heart surgery on a roster that bears only a passing resemblance to last season's underachievers.

On paper, most fans like to think Steelers will be a healthier, more vibrant outfit that should last the course, injuries permitting.

But given the fact fans have seen little of the three new goalies, three new defencemen and eight new forwards, nobody really knows for sure.

Sheffield Steelers' Sébastien Piché Pic Dean Woolley

Will all the recruits live up to expectations?

Will they find the chemistry required to be a Sheffield championship-winning team for the first time since 2016?

Well, the time has arrived to start answering those questions.

This weekend's challenge matches against Nottingham Panthers, away and home will at least give supporters a feel of what's to come.

Sheffield Steelers' Sam Jones. Pic Dean Woolley

Coach Aaron Fox is optimistic.

It's a confidence based on the first week of camp, where all but the injured Mason Mitchell have been bonding on and off the ice.

Defence and goaltending is an absolutely key part of the equation, of course, and Fox has been content over how training has developed.

"I've been very happy with on-ice sessions, some guys will be very fast, this season, and 'D' corps looks very good" he said.

Sheffield Steelers' Matt Petgrave Pic Dean Woolley

"Matt Petgrave has stood out, Niklas Nevalainen is very silky smooth, Sébastien Piché has an absolute cannon, Kevin Schulze is back in great shape and is flying around, Sam Jones has put on some muscle over the summer, and Davey Phillips has looked good too.

"So I think we're very even at the back end and have six guys that will be very good."

The sheer speed of practice drills has meant Fox hasn't been able to comprehensively monitor every player in the week available.

"You don't fully get to see exactly everybody, every shift, but what I have seen of both of the (import) goalies we brought in they look really good too.

"If you have a solid defensive corps and good goaltending you have got a chance every night."

Offensively, Fox likes the pace exhibited by a forward line that already boasts speed merchants like Martin Latal and Jonathan Phillips.

"We have pace up front" said the coach.

"Scott Allen skates real good for his size, Brett Neumann flies and plays with energy, Brandon McNally looks good; he is a big body and skates good, as does Adam Raska.

"The ice has not been great but I think, at the weekend, the team should be feeling pretty good about themselves."

Steelers have five pre-seson games ahead.

After the brace of Nottingham games, they are at Manchester Storm on Wednesday, and then home and away matches with Coventry Blaze on September 3 and 4.

Then it is on to the serious business of a home date with Cardiff Devils in the League on September 10.

"We have been looking at this as a 19-day process from the start of camp to the opening night. We'll have had 10 or 11 practice days, five game days, a few rest and recovery days" said Fox.

"Are we going to be exactly where we want to be after 19 days? I honestly don't know.

"We will try different things and over the next five games, you might see five different line ups, combinations and power play looks.

"It is a work in progress, but we have a good core group who know most of the systems we went to play, we might tweak a few of those from last year.

"We don't need to recreate the wheel, all the guys will have played similar systems at some parts of their career; it's about getting everybody buying into what we are trying to do."

At some point, Fox will appoint his alternate captains, under skipper Jonathan Phillips.

The club has lost Daine Todd, John Armstrong and Tanner Eberle from that role.

The coach will be interested to judge the strength of Nottingham, this weekend.

"It's hard to say what they'll be like, I did some work on a few of those players, I think they have upgraded on last year, for sure.