Opportunity knocks for this Sheffield Steelers' roster, Daniel Ciampini believes

Daniel Ciampini says his Sheffield Steelers’ team is bracing itself for a 54-game “dogfight” that will determine who the best team in the EIHL will be.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield came third last season which jarred with a fan base that aspires to better things.

Ciampini thinks the current line up has enough key skills and game-intelligence to suggest a bright future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steelers, who entertain Cardiff Devils in a challenge match on Saturday, appear to have a “pretty deep” roster, says the winger.

Daniel Ciampini, pic Dean Woolley

He said the corp of players has enough quality to play in various positions up and down the line-up.

“We have to continue to build every day” said Ciampini.

“The training camp is really short but I really like what I see.

“I think it is a fast team, a smart team, an opportunistic team but also a defensively-sound team.”

Mark Simpson pic by Dean Woolley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Simpson was an example of a player who could perform on different lines and execute different roles.

“His range and his skating ability for his size...I think he is going to add a pretty dynamic piece up the middle for us” said Ciampini.

“He is very good on face offs, I think he is going to find his way on the PK, I would imagine. I am excited to see what he can bring.”

Ciampini said players were trying to be positive trying to “build each other up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confidence and consistency will be needed to overhaul grand slam champions Belfast Giants, who recently beat ICEHL side HC Bolzano 4-0, their first-ever Champions Hockey League shutout.

“It is going to be, like every year, a dogfight right to the end.

“I am sure they have got a good team.

“(Adam) Keefe is a great recruiter and knows what he is doing over there and it is obviously a fun place to play.”

But Ciampini said Steelers’ emphasis was on what was happening in their own dressing room and players getting familiar with each other, one day at a time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clearly, the club had fallen short in the EIHL last year and their returning players were “kind of looking for more.”

Ciampini described Sheffield’s winning tradition of the past as “cool” adding: “You don’t really know about it until you get here, I think it is important for the guys to put on a show and give back to the fans who are so passionate.

Every one of the 22-man squad seems to care and push each other he said.

“Healthy competition is what is going to drive this team this year.