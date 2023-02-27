Only a complete change in fortune will suffice now for Sheffield Steelers

And if earlier meetings with Belfast Giants, Guildford Flames and Cardiff Devils are anything to go by, they have their work cut out.Steelers do not have a winning league record against any of their title rivals (although Sheffield beat Devils twice in the Challenge Cup.)They have lost three of four games against the Northern Irish and the Welsh.They are tied 2-2 so far against the Surrey outfit.Steelers are going to have to do a whole lot better against Belfast (March 11 and 24) Guildford (March 12 and 19) and Cardiff (March 26 and the last game of the regular season on April 2.)That's as well as getting the upper hand in the five other games against teams from the bottom half, Nottingham Panthers, (two) Manchester Storm, Dundee Stars, and Glasgow Clan.Could Sheffield find it in them to win every game ahead?Coach Aaron Fox tries to be optimistic said: "Well, we have seen us win 11 in a row during the season so I know we have it in us."I know we have the goaltending to give us a chance every night but we need all of our horses in the race."He said they would need a measure of luck and confidence to carry that off, but admitted they were running out of time to get everything rightIllness throughout the camp had played a part in recent poor performances, he said."It has hit eight or nine guys quite hard these last 9-10 days, I still think we have we have guys to get it done regardless."A poor line change in overtime at Coventry Blaze on Sunday sent Sheffield spiralling into a third-straight win, although they did take a single point back home with them.Fox said his team was "in a hole."Their league position is certainly a concern.On February 5, Sheffield were joint second on points with Belfast, today they are in fourth spot seven points behind the Northern Ireland leaders.It looks like it is going to be a successful season for the Giants.After Sunday's 5-2 win at Fife Flyers they set off home to their SSE Arena to prepare for the same team in Wednesday's Challenge Cup Final.