One in two out at Sheffield Steelers

But Robert Dowd, Sheffield ice hockey fans will be relieved to hear, will be back in orange for the 2022-23 campaign.

Solid D-man Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen this week signed for one of his former clubs, Storhamar Ishockey, in his native Norway.

He follows centreman Justin Hodgman out of the Sheffield Arena, who is retiring from the ice to pursue coaching in north America.

Saxrud-Danielsen, 29, iced for Storhamar from 2009 to 2015.

Club official Sjur Rakstad-Larsen described him as an important signing.

"We are very pleased that Adrian chose our offer and returns to the parent club," he said.

"He has developed his game step by step and will be an important piece in our back line-up next season. Adrian is a good size and can contribute with positive ice hockey in all three zones, now we look forward to seeing him in yellow and blue again."

The skater played 50 domestic games for Sheffield scoring 4+14 points and serving 55 penalty minutes.

He was an impressive +20 in the plus-minus stakes, only five team-mates were ahead of him in that regard.

While he was a healthy scratch in March, there was no questioning his commitment over the season.

Robert Dowd, coach's player of the year. Pic: Dean Woolley

GB favourite Dowd had extended his contract ahead of the 2021-22 season and has two more years, at least, left at the Arena.

Coach Aaron Fox said: "We have seen how important his game is to us as a team. Dowdy gives you a high-end top-six guy that can play all three forward positions.

"With 33 goals in all competitions, he’s proven again he’s got a lot of good hockey left in him and we are thrilled to have him for another two seasons”.

Dowd said: “It was nice last year to sign a long-term deal, it helps not having to go through the negotiating process every 12 months.

Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen.

"I think everyone knows Sheffield is home and that I want to end my career here as a Steeler.”

He added: “Whilst I hit a few personal milestones this last season (breaking Jeff Legue’s EIHL scoring record) it’s championships and trophies we are more interested in, so all in all we have to say we didn’t achieve our goals

“I’ll head to the World Championships with the national team and then have a week or two off before the preparation starts again for next season. Our aim will be as ever, to compete and to win.”