Nottingham Panthers smell blood ahead of Saturday's showdown with Sheffield Steelers

Aaron Fox knows that previous successes at Nottingham Panthers this season will stand for nothing on Saturday.

Alex Graham joins the Steelers attack in Nottingham

Sheffield Steelers have won seven out of eight games against Panthers, so far.

Their only loss came in overtime.

But many of those victories came when few questions were being asked about the quality of his side.

Jonathan Phillips guards the net at Nottingham

Now, after eight disappointments in 14 games, Sheffield seem a different team than earlier in the season.

Panthers will smell blood and be keen to put right the fact they have lost three home games to their nearest rivals.

Fox says: "They have played us very well all year long, every one has been a tight game.

"We know they are a huge rival and will bring 100 percent every time they play us. It will be a tough game."

Daniel Ciampini: arms aloft at Nottingham Panthers

As for their seven out of eight wins against Notts Fox remarked: "All close games though, and we haven't been very good at closing out close games at the moment.

"We beat them when we were playing better hockey so we are going to need to be switched on and dialled in."

Panthers seem to be a team finding itself now, after two good wins on home ice.

They beat Cardiff Devils 3-1 and then Dundee Stars 4-2 last weekend.

They are still in seventh place, though, courtesy of some poor results earlier in the campaign.

Omar Pacha, Panthers CEO, has told their fans "There is no denying that this has been a disappointing season thus far. I would be the first to admit that mistakes were made last summer.

"However, we as a club have attempted all we can to try and turn the season around, including working to the maximum playing budget allowed under Elite League rules, signing six new imports during the season, and of course, making a coaching change to bring back our most successful coach in club history.

"There is still a lot of hockey to be played; the club is fully behind the coach and the team as we aim to finish as high up the league table as possible and make a big push for the playoff trophy.

"I will not rest until we get this club back to competing at the top of the table."

Meanwhile, Fox continues to monitor the form of two-way asset Cole Shudra at Leeds Knights.

"Cole has done a great job advancing his game offensively, he is a marquis player for them.

"The last time I looked I think he was leading the team in scoring.

"It has really been good to see him turn into that type of player at that level."

Former Steelers' teammate Brandon Whistle believes Shudra will be back in the top flight at some point.

"He is an excellent hockey player and when his opportunity comes wherever it is, whenever it is, I know he will take advantage of it," said Whistle.