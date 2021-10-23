Nottingham Panthers 3-2 Sheffield Steelers (overtime)

They had earlier come from behind to lead the game. But Kevin Domingue wrapped up maximum points for Panthers at 64:14.

It was the end of Sheffield' s 100 per cent win rate in the competition.

But the defeat, in the great scheme of things, earned them a single Cup point and was a minor set-back from which they can easily recover.

Sheffield's new Finnish centreman Matias Sointu, 31, had announced his arrival with an interference penalty at 3:49 - which gave Panthers a 5-in-3 advantage, as Anthony DeLuca was already sitting out a 'too many men' call.

The pair watched as Mathieu Tousignant, unassisted, gave Nottingham the lead at 4:44.

Goaltender Rok Stojanovic ended the chances a quick second, saving well from Oliver Betteridge.

Justin Hodgman got the next decisive touch, finishing off a Sam Jones and Tanner Eberle move to draw the game level at 9:18.

Duel for the puck: Steelers and Nottingham face off.

The action became predictably niggly, with the penalty boxes doing brisk business.

But the home side couldn't build on the edge they'd enjoyed in the game - outshooting Sheffield 23-17 - before the first break.

Stojanovic continued the resolute defence of his goal at the start of the middle session.

As did Kevin Carr, at the other end, as he defied Marco Vallerand and then Hodgman.

Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen makes a new friend at Nottingham.

But it was speed-king Martin Látal who found the net, he motored down the right and made it 2-1 on a short-handed session with DeLuca in the box.

Much of the middle frame was spent killing penalties, but Steelers looked comfortable under pressure.

However, the game was tied up again at 41:37 when Massimo Carozza, scored with a low drive, even-handed, after a move featuring Robbie Baillargeon and Matthew Lane.

Sheffield then went into overtime for the second time in three games.

Rok Stojanovic beaten at Nottingham.

Netminder Carr was penalised for tripping Brendan Connolly less than a minute into the extra period, but the hosts survived to take maximum points.

Domingue's break away with just 46 seconds left sent the majority of the 5,485 crowd home happy.