Nottingham Panthers 2-3 Sheffield Steelers

Anthony DeLuca finds a comic moment in the battle at Nottingham. Picture: Dean Woolley

Such 'derby' battles often conjure up heated moments - and there was no shortage of those in this challenge match.

But Sheffield ended up delighted with the 3-2 win - and they could have had more goals.

Aaron Fox's side had four power plays on the bounce in the final period.

Sheffield had conceded their first goal of 2012-22 after just five minutes, the enterprising Kevin Domingue sticking home a rebound after pressure around the new goalie Rok Stojanovic's crease.

The 25 year old Canadian forward was a thorn in Sheffield's side and drew an interference penalty against Adrian Saxrud-Dnielsen five minutes later.

Sheffield killed the penalty and could have leveled, netminder Kevn Carr defying a clear chance for Anthony DeLuca.

However, the travelling support didn't have to wait long for the first goal.

With Taylor Doherty sitting out a holding penalty, defenceman Daine Todd scored a deflected goal for 1-1 at 18:20.

Nottingham returned to the ice for the second session without injured Domingue, an obvious blow for them.

It was a period they won't want to remember.

They failed to find the net on a 73-second five-on-three power play, didn't manage to seize the initiative after a series of clashes with Sheffield players (notably Brendan Connolly v Carr), and then conceded a Robert Dowd close-range goal with 50 seconds left of the frame (1-2.)

Sheffield had four consecutive power plays between the 42nd and 56th minutes yet couldn't make the game safe.

However, they eventually added their third goal of the night seconds after the last minor penalty had elapsed, Martin Latal getting on the scoresheet on his debut.

The speedy Czech forward enjoyed the moment - which should have stamped out the last embers of Panthers' hopes to get back in the game.

Panthers dug deep though and 91 seconds later it was 2-3, Brady Norrish converting off a face off.

Carr was pulled from goal in favour of an extra Panthers' skater but Sheffield ran out winners.