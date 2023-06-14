News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Number of Sheffielders to affected by Tuffnells collapse revealed

No injury hangover for this Sheffield Steelers' forward

Sheffield Steelers say they are not expecting any new injury hangover problems when the team faces off the new season.
By Bob WesterdaleContributor
Published 14th Jun 2023, 09:55 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 09:55 BST
Brandon Whistle is a goal scorer, picture by Dean WoolleyBrandon Whistle is a goal scorer, picture by Dean Woolley
Brandon Whistle is a goal scorer, picture by Dean Woolley

At the start of the 2022-23 season, senior forward Brendan Connolly was a late starter as he struggled to get completely fit after injuring his knee (ACL) the previous November.

Of this coming season's crop, the focus now switches to forward Brandon Whistle, who is recuperating from a shoulder injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whistle was hurt by a check in the second period of a Great Britain game against Hungary at Planet Ice Milton Keynes, in April.

Most Popular
Brandon Whistle, picture: Bob WesterdaleBrandon Whistle, picture: Bob Westerdale
Brandon Whistle, picture: Bob Westerdale

Frustratingly, it happened in a challenge match and led to his name being amongst eight others released from GB's roster before the World Championships started.

Clearly, Whistle's injury is entirely different in nature to Connolly's and Sheffield coach Aaron Fox can draw on personal experience to suggest his centreman will be ready for the launch of the EIHL season.

"His range of motion has been getting and we made sure he was getting physio sessions set up," said Fox.

"He is having a full Summer of rehab over there (Canada)

Jackson WhistleJackson Whistle
Jackson Whistle
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's not a nice injury, for sure, but he will have had four months to get fit.

"Yes, the injury was a little bit disappointing as we'd talked about having a big-time summer in the gym putting on a bit more muscle mass and now has to spend the first half of the summer rehabbing and the second half focusing on strength stuff.

"Maybe he'll come back a little early to Sheffield, but for the moment Mike (Mawer, strength and conditioning expert) talks to Whis and the guys daily and Alfie (Martin; Head Sports Rehabilitator) is on top of all the physio stuff."

The coach added: "Conns was a different problem - his injury went on for nine months, a separated shoulder will be nothing like that. He can still train his lower body.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I had my right shoulder done twice and left once and I am very comfortable with the timeline were are working with here."

Whistle, 25, had his best-ever spell with Steelers last season, charting a 12+ in the plus-minus league stakes.

He played 61 games, more than any previous campaign, recording 14 goals and 11 assists for 25 points.

Fox, who had tried in vain to sign Brandon's goaltending brother Jackson earlier this Summer, acknowledged: "Whis was great, he is a guy I played up and down the lines all year long, he was key on the Penalty Kill and had Power Play time too.

"He will be important to us again next season."

Related topics:Brendan ConnollySheffield SteelersAaron FoxSheffield