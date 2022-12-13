No holding back from Sheffield Steelers in Cardiff Devils Challenge Cup clash

Don't expect Sheffield Steelers to park the bus at Cardiff Devils on Wednesday night.

While they might have a 5-1 advantage from the first leg of the Challenge Cup quarter-final, they will be looking to add to the tally in Wales.

"We are going down there to play our usual game and try and win" says coach Aaron Fox.

Their usual game normally means defensive stinginess anyway - they allow in far fewer goals than anybody else.

Half of the teams in the EIHL table have shipped in more than twice as many.

Offensively, Sheffield have found their firepower again.

Their last three games have produced no fewer than 17 goals.

The margin of their wins at Glasgow Clan and Fife Flyers last weekend was a pleasant surprise for Fox.

Daniel Ciampini in action for Sheffield Steelers against Cardiff Devils. Picture: Dean Woolley

"You go into a hockey game expecting it to be hard fought. In both games, I felt we found our scoring touch throughout and we finished strongly" he said.

One player who wasn't amongst the goals was Daniel Ciampini, who has had wretched luck in front of goal.

His drought of 11 games could come to an end at Cardiff, though.

Asked if Ciampini's goalless period was a concern to the player, who is the club's leading points scorer, Fox said: "Players want to find the back of the net, he has had really good chances his last three games and played very good at the weekend.

"Scotty (Allen) came back and that has helped the line a lot."

Fox is keeping his team selection for Wednesday's game to himself.

Adam Raska and Brendan Connolly have been healthy scratches recently, a coaching decision that wasn't easy for Fox or the players concerned.

"I don't think either of them like it, if they did like it they are not in the right business. But at this stage, as a professional, you deal with it."

The competition for places on the team increased when Allen and Evan Mosey returned from injury.

Mosey has been playing as if he has never been away.

"I thought Mosey was excellent in the last thee three games, the pace he plays with, the fact he is always in concept and such a very versatile player, it is great to have him back" said the coach.

"His fitness and skating sets him apart, always.

"The things you have to worry about when most guys are out for eight or nine weeks is something you don't have to worry about with Mosey as his skating is so effortless."

