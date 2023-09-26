Patrick Watling's eventful start to his Sheffield Steelers' career is marking him out as a fan favourite and one of the most watchable skaters at the EIHL club.

Most of it is his own doing - his electric pace and four goals in his last four games certainly helped, too.

Fans were also enamored at the way he sprung back from a heavy hit on the boards during last Saturday's game, which he went on to win in overtime.

Watling, who turned 30 today (September 26,) loved the experience of playing in his first home league match.

All smiles from Patrick Watling Pic by Dean Woolley

"It was good, any time you have that many people in the building (6,882) it is hard not to get up.

"They are like the sixth man on the ice and it gives you extra 'umph' to put it in the back of the net.

The Canadian forward described what it is like to be on the end of a huge hit on the boards at a hockey rink.

"The first thought is usually: 'Where am I?'" he said.

Patrick Watling face off pic courtesy of Nottingham Panthers

Then he makes a "quick diagnostic to make sure everything is intact so you didn't break anything.

"Then usually someone is trying to pick you up and: 'Dont pick me up yet, it hurts too much!'"

Watling doesn't overly blame Coventry's Blake Thompson for the boarding.

"When it comes to corner play like that you are going back and forth; it is hard you don't want to get beat in the corner so I understand what happened.

"It is not the first time it's happened to me and it is definitely not going to be the last. So no hard feelings."

Steelers have an average age of 28.32 years as a squad.

Watling describes that as an "older, calmer group." They know, even in adversity, that if they continue to perform the basics, then games will "eventually turn the right way."

Sheffield have come back from 2-1 down to Coventry and 3-1 down at Cardiff Devils (pre-season) to take the win.

While Sheffield have an exciting array of offensive formations - which will likely be boosted by the return of injured Brandon Whistle this coming weekend - their league title pursuit will rely on a stingy and consistent defensive corps.

Coach Aaron Fox relied on big minutes from some of his defencemen, in the opening EIHL weekend.

Against Coventry, Matt Petgrave illustrated his importance by being called on to the ice for no less than 27.15 minutes. At Guildford Flames, Kevin Tansey chalked up 23 minutes and 42 seconds.

He was rewarded with four points.

"It was a really tough opening weekend with two league games but thought we got better every period," he said.

Sheffield start their Challenge Cup campaign at Nottingham Panthers on Saturday.