New Steelers goalie must be as good as the old one, says owner Tony Smith

The Czech netminder, 40, was a consistent performer and steadying influence on the 2019-20 side that lifted the Challenge Cup.

His Sheffield career ended on a high and the club has recently signed his full-season replacement.

That player's name will likely be confirmed this week, as the club teases out information in a bid to heighten excitement ahead of the forthcoming season.

But, without giving the goalie's name away, Smith says he has high expectations of the new boy.

Asked if he was an upgrade on the unflappable Duba, the owner said: "I don't know if he is an upgrade, if he is as good as Duba, that would do me.

"He won us the only trophy of the season against a very, very good Cardiff team and that night Duba stepped up and showed his class.

"If the goalie we are bringing in is as good as Duba I'd be very happy."

Tomas Duba left on a high. Pic Dean Woolley

Smith said his eyebrows were raised when coach Aaron Fox started pursuing the target.

"I was excited when Aaron began chasing him, let alone signing him.

"He is just one of those goalies. When you see his highlight reel you can see he doesn't hold back, he's a very passionate guy and steps up for his team-mates."

Smith said some overseas players with pedigrees come across for "a bit of a rest sometimes."

Tomas Duba, wife and family. Pic Dean Woolley

He continued: "You have got to make sure the commitment is there."

But most players come here to try and extend their careers for as long as they can, he said.

As for the overall team, Smith feels it will be "slightly better" than the previous EIHL roster and is pleased the team will have a physical presence on the back end.

Meanwhile, Sheffield goaltender Curtis Warburton has agreed a two-way contract with the Steelers and Bees IHC (formerly Bracknell, now playing out of Slough after their rink shut down.)

Warburton's reputation soared during the Elite Series tournament staged earlier this year.

Fox said: "Curtis really wanted the best opportunity to continue his development and have a chance to start as many games as possible. He will continue to train with us during the week and we will have the first call on game time when we feel we could use him.

“I think this is a great opportunity to still work on his game during the week at our level and get needed games on the weekend if we won’t use him.

"He did a great job during the Elite Series and we are happy we can keep him with us for another year.”

Warburton said: “I think this is a great opportunity for me coming off the back of my play in the Elite Series.

"I know I need to play minutes and this with the combination of still being on the ice every day in Sheffield was the perfect combination.

“I get to work with two great clubs and two coaches who want me tsimprove every day. I want to play at the highest level I can and to do that these are the important years in my progress and development