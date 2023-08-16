Newly-signed Steelers' winger Mikko Juusola intends to showcase his talents in Sheffield this season and in doing so put behind him a year from hell.

The 25-year-old speedster had a season-long goal drought at two clubs, Vaasa Sport in his native Finland and then at HC Energie Karlovy Vary in the Czech Republic.

It was an unwanted hiccup in his highly promising career, given the fact that he had scored 11 goals and eight assists in 46 games for Saimaan Pallo in the top-rated Liiga, during the previous campaign.

Sheffield coach Aaron Fox knows a talent when he sees one, though, and thinks Juusola can show EIHL fans what he is capable of.

Mikko Juusola at SaPKo

Fox heard enough in his research and in close season conversations to believe the player, who hails from an area not far from the Arctic Circle, will be a cool addition.

The player has been disarmingly honest after his personal pitfalls in 2022-23.

“It was a very hard season for me,” Juusola told The Star.

“I thought I played a lot better the year before. Things didn’t go like I’d wanted or how it should have gone in Finland. I didn’t play so well.

Mikko Juusola on his way to Sheffield

“I wasn’t getting the ice time I wanted so when the Czech team asked if I wanted to go I thought it would be for the best a good experience in a very good league.

“In Czech, I played some very good games and some bad games.

“When you are hot everything goes in when you’re not it seems nothing goes in. It was so frustrating, small things matter in scoring goals and of course the more you score you get more confident.

“But if you are struggling with scoring it is harder.”

The forward, who consulted Sheffield team mate Niklas Nevalainen over the move to the EIHL, said the priority was to: “Play like I did before last season – get back on these things and do same things that I’d did and play like I can. I think it will go that way”

That revival of form will centre on: “Using my speed a little bit more and having patience in scoring chances.”

Fox had no doubts about adding the second Finn to his line-up and is excited about seeing what Juusola is capable of.

“Mikko is a skilled dynamic winger who skates very well and will play a very creative game.

“He’s coming off a down year offensively in CZE/Liiga which is the only reason he became available to us.

“He had 11 goals and played a top-six role in Liiga in the 21-22 season at only 24 years of age so we are getting a guy who’s proved he can score goals in one of Europe’s best leagues.

“He’s coming in hungry and excited to get started.

“He also is a very reliable player defensively and is a great team player.”

The coach added: “Mikko is one of the guys I’m most excited about seeing how his game translates at our level as I think he will make a big impact in our group.”