New Sheffield Steelers man Östlund ready for new life on ice and on campus

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season he was let down at the last minute by a German club who had seemed intent on employing him.

He tried his luck at a Hungarian club, but was laid low by Covid after just two games.

And all that misfortune followed similar misery the year before in Germany, when his club was bought out by a new owner who suddenly ended everybody's contract.

New Steelers goaltender Oskar Östlund. Pic: Sheffield Steelers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So you can imagine how relieved Östlund is to net not only a two-year deal at Steelers, but also a University of Sheffield education package which will set him up for a future career.

The 30-year-old Swede signed for Steelers in June, but his name has only just been confirmed.

He says he is excited to start his maiden season in the EIHL and was attracted by positive comments from his pal Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen, who was a blue liner for Sheffield.

Looking back at his recent challenges, the netminder said: "I had been waiting the whole summer and was close to signing in the DEL with one team and during that time I was saying 'No' to some other teams.

"But the contract did not come so I went to a Hungarian team (Fehérvár AV19) when their first choice goalie was injured.

"I caught Corona after only two games.

"Then I signed a one-year deal in Augsburger but the coach got fired and new coach came in and didn't want me to play - he was pretty straight up right away that I was not going to play but they didn't not release me."

That meant Östlund was paid for practising - as he never once hit the ice for the Panthers' side.

The player likes to put roots down at a club and had signed with Krefeld Pinguine in the 2019-20 campaign, ostensibly for two years.

"The club was almost bankrupt and was sold - the new owner came in and bought everybody's contract out including the coach."

So the Scandinavian is delighted to have the security of a two year deal in South Yorkshire.

"Now I am happy to join a club with a high goals to achieve, winning championships.

"I am more than happy to settle down for two years, where I am not chasing what is next. And a place that I can call home for a while."

He describes his own playing style as hybrid, explaining: "I am not a typical blocking goalie, more of a mix of old school and modern, something in between.

"I try to play a simple game not over-react in certain situations...I don't try to be too spectacular, I try to spread calmness."

He says he enjoys pressure.

"Like many goalies, I enjoy it more when the shots are coming in. Then you don't have to think too much. In end all about winning the game."

Head coach Aaron Fox said the University of Sheffield's offer provided "some nice stability" for the new recruit.

"It’s great to have that relationship back with the Management school. They have been unreal in this process.

"Oskar is very square on pucks and his save selection is excellent. He’s provided excellent career numbers in some great European leagues and is excited to come in here to help us achieve our goals.

"We feel like he will give us a great chance to win every night."

Fraser McLeay, Associate Dean of Education at Sheffield University Management School said “as part of our long-term relationship with the Steelers we are really excited to have Oskar joining our MBA cohort.