After just two games in a brand new league, Mitchell Balmas is impressed with the depth of his Sheffield Steelers' club and it's readiness to pursue the EIHL trophies on offer.

The 25 year old Canadian is behind only Marco Vallerand as the top points' scorer for the side after their first two league games.

He attributes much of his early success to his linemates Brett Neumann and Scott Allen, who played with distinction for the club last season and have started well again, in the 2023-24 programme.

Balmas had been a surprise addition to the squad, when he arrived.

Mitchell Balmas scored the opening goal of Steelers' pre season. Pic Dean Woolley

Coach Aaron Fox appeared to have completed his Summer spend, but then added Balmas as an addition to the forward line.

The skater hit a post and scored a goal and an assist in his EIHL debut against Coventry Blaze and then chalked up another assist at Guildford Flames the night after.

He said Allen and Neumann had done well to provide opportunities for him.

"Scotty and Brett were doing a great job opening up room for me. When I get a chance to shoot I like to get my shot off.

"They are obviously two very good hockey players and very easy to play with. Me and Brett had some time together at Saint Mary's in University (USports) so a little bit of chemistry there always helps and the guys are so easy to play with.

"You know what you are going to get from them night in, night out. We have kind of gelled off the ice too and I think that has helped us on the ice."

His linemates aren't the only ones whom Balmas has warmed to.

"Everybody in the dressing room and is an unbelievable guy and very easy to get along with.

"There are a lot of good hockey players in that dressing room."

If one line wasn't successful, fans could expect another line to step in, he said.

"Everyone of us came in in very good shape," he said adding that the four lines and six "heavy" defence meant the team could "rely on every line to get us going.

"We have full faith in the guys on our roster and we are excited for the season."

Balmas sportingly credited Coventry for skating "super fast" and the fact they had taken "time and space away from us...they are a great hockey team."

However, the 6,882 fans had got behind them and "given them the extra energy" they'd needed.

"It was a super-surreal experience for me, the fans are unbelievable."

Balmas, who played for Iowa Wild last season, had a tough time in the AHL for points but has shown an appetite around the net in the UK game.