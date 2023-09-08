News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Stabbing victim named as four murder suspects remain in custody
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Anel confirms latest United injury issue, hits back over suspension

Morrone and Dowd ready to give their all for Sheffield Steelers

If Tony Morrone makes his debut for Sheffield Steelers this weekend, it is a fair bet he won't be overawed by the 'derby' style atmosphere that accompanies matches against Nottingham Panthers.
By Bob WesterdaleContributor
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 12:47 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

More than 8,400 fans will be in Sheffield Arena on Saturday night for the first of two back-to-back challenge matches against the closest rivals.

Coach Aaron Fox will likely want to see what shape both import goaltenders (Morrone and Matt Greenfield) are in, during the club’s limited pre-season programme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And if the spotlight falls on Morrone, he’ll be more than ready for it.

Most Popular
Robert Dowd celebrates against Nottingham picture by Dean WoolleyRobert Dowd celebrates against Nottingham picture by Dean Woolley
Robert Dowd celebrates against Nottingham picture by Dean Woolley

“I have found myself in plenty of situations where I have been under a lot of pressure,” said the netminder, who played 20 games for HK Olimpija Ljubljana in Slovenia last season.

“When I was 19 I was traded to a team going for the Memorial Cup run (Drummondville Voltigeurs, a junior club in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League ) which had seven or eight guys signed already to the NHL.

“I was supposed to be the back-up to Olivier Redrigue, (a second round Edmonton Oilers’ draft pick.)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He ended up being injured and I ended up being the starter for that run.

Tony MorroneTony Morrone
Tony Morrone

“I had a lot of pressure on my shoulders, I was taking over some big shoes to fill, he was just coming back from the World Juniors.

“I was proud of myself what I did there and since then I have kept that chip on my shoulders that I can do it at that high level, with eyes on me.

“I embrace the pressure.

“In my year in Austria (EHC Lustenau 2020-21) we won a championship in a team with older guys, it was tough, but we pulled through.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morrone, a 24-year-old Canadian, will be competing for Greenfield for the starting position.

His mindset was: “To make sure that personally, I am ready at any moment to play at the highest level possible and that means being prepared well, eating well, and taking care of my body.

“There are a lot of games and I need to be ready at any moment. I want to give us the best chance of winning and help as much as I can.”

If Morrone gets on the ice this weekend he could have the towering presence of Rok Stojanovic at the other end.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 6ft 6in Slovenian played 45 games for Sheffield and is Steelers’ fifth top performer ever in terms of save percentages.

Meanwhile, Robert Dowd, now the senior figure in the line-up, will be facing off the new season with new import team-mates he’d never met before.

There are fewer Brits on the EIHL scene now than previously, but that won’t be on his mind as the season starts.

On game nights, he said: “I’ve never thought of myself as British or an import, it’s not something I look at.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am one of the players and want to contribute – regardless of where I was born.

“Obviously I am very proud of being British but when I look at the Steelers’ line-up I don’t think: ‘He is British he should go here or he should go there’.

“It is how good you are as a player. I like to think earn my stripes, whether I am British or not.

“I like to think even if I had a Canadian passport I would still hope to think I would get a job here.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dowd says the new look team must utilise every minute of the condensed pre-season campaign to gel.

“I remember one year we came in a lot earlier than other teams as we were in the CHL and we were crushing teams as we were so much more match fit and the speed we had been playing in, in the CHL, really helped us.

“Now we just have to make the most of the time we have together and the exhibitions to get ready for the real stuff.”

Related topics:Sheffield SteelersAaron FoxRobert DowdNottingham PanthersSheffield Arena