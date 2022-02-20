Manchester Storm v Sheffield Steelers: Medical emergency brings early halt to clash

An ambulance was called and the seriousness of the situation was reflected by the mutual decision to halt the on-ice proceedings.

While the match itself was comparatively insignificant, Sheffield headed back across the Pennines with seven different scorers, maximum points - but a big task ahead of them with Sunday afternoon's home date with Cardiff Devils.

Sheffield had lost their last game, to Glasgow Clan, and wanted a positive start in the North West.

They got that within three minutes.

With Linden Springer called for slashing, Kevin Schulze scored his third goal in four games, on the power play.

Martin Latal hit the post before Steelers scored a second 14:29 from Evan Mosey, assisted by Robert Dowd.

A sheet of plexiglass inched out of its holding after a hit by Cameron Critchlow behind Sheffield's goal, which signalled an unexpected pause to the period at 14.40 as the repairs were underway.

While Jared Vanwormer suggested a Storm comeback with a power play goal at 19:04, nothing could be further from the truth.

Latal scored one of his specialist short-handed goals. That was followed within five minutes by further strikes from Matias Sointu and Tanner Eberle.

At 5-1 down, a Time Out was called as Ryan Finnerty attempted to stem the Storm leaks.

It didn't work, with Robert Dowd making it 6-1, at 36:42.

The goal moved the GB winger to joint third in Sheffield's all-time goalscorers with Jeff Legue.

A 4-0 middle period had effectively secured the points.

If the majority of the 2,226 fans wanted to go home at this point, they didn't show it.

And towering defenceman Dallas Ehrhardt hammered one back top-shelf for Storm on the power play before Sheffield could get in their stride in the final period.

Vojtech Polák was feeling left out of the free for all and went one-on-one with James Downie to convert Steelers' seventh at 47:19.

It was the ultimate run-and-gun game at Altrincham Ice Dome.

Storm, anxious to get away from the bottom of the table, have conceded more goals than anybody in the EIHL.

And this game wasn't going to help them change that stat.

The match ended on a sad note, with the medical emergency in the crowd.