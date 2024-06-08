Mark Simpson signs for second season at Sheffield Steelers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Simpson said: “We all want to play at the highest level, test ourselves individually and as a team

Mark Simpson's hunger to take on European ice hockey's biggest club challenge has helped persuade him to sign on for a second season at Sheffield.

Steelers have qualified for the Champions Hockey League, a tournament that will celebrate 10 years in existence next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People rarely give a UK team much chance of making progress in a competition won by Genève-Servette HC of Switzerland last term.

Mark Simpson v Belfast Pic Dean Woolley

But Simpson, who has signed on for a second season with the British Grand Slammers, said: “We all want to play at the highest level, test ourselves individually and as a team.

"The CHL gives us that opportunity and I can’t wait to get started, I think we will surprise a few people for sure.”

Simpson, Steelers' Mr Reliable last year, will certainly be a key component, with his no-frills game and penalty-killing efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the 6ft 5ins forward was one of only a handful of players not to feature in the plus-category of the EIHL-issued plus-minus statistics, he was always a player that coach Aaron Fox could count on any line, and in any situation.

He started the season off on the fourth line but appeared on several others.

Over 62 games, he netted 17 goals and 24 assists, along with 10 penalty minutes, according to steelersstats.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was the club's ninth top goal scorer in league play, coming on strong in the regular campaign run-in with three strikes and an assist in the final five games.

The 29-year-old Canadian missed out on the Play Off final but hugely enjoyed the experience.

He said of his return: "It was a simple no-brainer for me. I loved the city, loved the club, my team mates and of course the fans.

"The chance to come back and defend our three titles as well as the chance to play in the Champions League, I wasn’t walking away from that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was my first time winning at the pro level, it was such an incredible experience after such a year of highs and lows.

"The bond that group had is something none of us will forget.

“We bought in from day one and I expect the group we have next year to do the same. I’m sure there will be a core group returning who will just want to keep on winning.”

Simpson joins a small squad of players announced so far for 2024-25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include Kevin Tansey, Robert Dowd, and Dominic Cormier.

Meanwhile Great Britain men's ice hockey team will play in Transylvania, Romania in 11 months time.

The venue for next year’s World Championship tournaments was confirmed as Sfântu Gheorghe for the Division I Group A tournament from 27th April to 3rd May 2025.